Thanks for a memorable summer, Barbenheimer. You deserved a better and more coherent movie, Captain Marvel and Ant-Man. That title alone was a win, Cocaine Bear.

But the turn of the calendar means it’s time to get excited about a fresh slate of movies. And despite all those stop-and-start productions and delayed releases due to the respective writers and actors strikes — Quentin Tarantino’s final theatrical project got pushed to 2025 — Hollywood is still primed to churn out a slew of would-be blockbusters in 2024.

Is there a surefire let’s-go-now winner in the bunch? Not really, unless Ryan Gosling’s popularity from Barbie spills into an adaptation of a 1981-86 TV action series.

But there’s beauty in variety.

As usual, say hello again to characters you know and love. Deadpool, Furiosa, Beetlejuice, Mufasa, Joker, the Ghostbusters and Timothée Chalamet’s young Dune hero who fights in the sand all return for new adventures. (FWIW, we’ve been promised an Elle Woods revival since, like, 2018, but that may be asking for too much.)

Our big-screen year will be bookended by new versions of two popular Broadway musicals, thanks to Mean Girls and Wicked. Just remember that Regina George is also wicked and Elphaba can totally be a mean girl.

Those are just the familiar titles. Ryan Reynolds, Zendaya, Emily Blunt, Kirsten Dunst, Pedro Pascal and Millie Bobby Brown star in original fare. These movies could all flail and fail, but give the actors credit for at least trying something new — not to mention its no-longer-striking screenwriters.

There’s more! The Sundance Film Festival in January is poised to deliver its 40th round of indie favorites featuring the likes of Kristen Stewart, Sebastian Stan, Aubrey Plaza and Jesse Eisenberg. Meanwhile, the festivals in the fall will unveil all those provocative and polarizing Oscar frontrunners determined to test your bladder strength.

So let’s get the festivities started. Here are 24 movies to unwrap in 2024. Please pull a Nicole Kidman and get to the cineplex to check ’em out.

‘Mean Girls’

The story: You know it by now! Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) has just arrived at a new high school. After scheming with the school’s misfits, she gives it her all to fit in with Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her clique known as The Plastics. Disastrous results ensue.

Be excited because … In this version, much of the dialogue and plot occur through catchy songs from the Tony-nominated 2018 Broadway musical, like “It Roars” and “Meet the Plastics.” The cast is a host of stage and screen Gen Z favorites, while Jon Hamm, Jenna Fischer and Busy Philipps take the adult roles. And Tina Fey, who once again wrote the screenplay, reprises her role as Ms. Norbury. She still doesn’t push drugs. (In theaters, January 12)

‘Argylle’

The story: Elly (Bryce Dallas Howard) is a happily reclusive best-selling author of novels centering around a secret agent named Argylle (Henry Cavill). But after Elly and her beloved cat, Alfie — snug in an argyle backpack — meet actual spy Aiden (Sam Rockwell) on a train, they get embroiled in a dangerous mission.

Be excited because … It’s part-spy comedy, part-nail-biting espionage thriller and all frenetic fun. The film is also directed by Matthew Vaughn of the kooky Kingsman franchise and features A-list scene-stealers Catherine O’Hara, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena and Ariana DeBose. Plus, the cat is cute! (In theaters, February 2)

‘It Ends with Us’

The story: Following college graduation, Lily (Blake Lively) moves to a new city and falls in love with a neurosurgeon named Ryle (Justin Baldoni). That’s Act I. Then an ex (Brandon Sklenar) returns and turns her world upside down.

Be excited because … Colleen Hoover’s novel was the top-selling print book of 2022 and loitered on The New York Times Best Seller List for more than 90 weeks. She’s wisely aged up her main character to make the love triangle more palatable. Let’s see it and weep. (In theaters, February 9)

‘Lisa Frankenstein’

The story: Like most of her high-school peers, Lisa (Kathryn Newton) feels deeply understood. If only she could find someone who could relate to her! Enter a cute guy (Cole Sprouse) who happens to be a seemingly long-dead corpse. She resurrects him, and the two embark on a journey of killing and joy.

Be excited because … This edgy coming-of-rage love story thriller — that pun is admittedly cribbed from the studio’s press release — is the work of Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Young Adult, Jennifer’s Body). That clever title alone, a play off the neon and unicorn-drenched Lisa Frank artwork, is impressive. (In theaters, February 9)

‘Bob Marley: One Love’

The story: This biopic explores the life and times of reggae king Bob Marley (Kingsley Ben-Adir). Memorable moments include an assassination attempt against him in 1976 and his historic performance at the One Love Peace Concert in Jamaica in 1978. (Marley died in 1981 from cancer at just 36.)

Be excited because … We’re long overdue for a real glimpse at the man who provided so much wonderful music and made us feel alright. (Aside from the title, he also sang the classics “Jamming,” “No Woman No Cry” and “Redemption Song.”) The British Ben-Adir, one of the Kens in Barbie, has also seamlessly portrayed Malcolm X and Barack Obama. (In theaters, February 14)

‘Drive-Away Dolls’

The story: To recover from a breakup with her girlfriend, free-spirited Jamie (Margaret Qualley) convinces her tightly wound bestie Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) to get out of town and head to Tallahassee, Florida. Their odyssey of self-discovery goes awry when they inadvertently cross paths with a group of inept criminals. (Pedro Pascal plays one of them.)

Be excited because … This is sooo not your typical road-trip comedy. Directed and co-written by Fargo and No Country for Old Men Oscar winner Joel Coen (who scripted the pic with his wife, Tricia Cooke), it’s actually a quirky little queer caper infused with both slapstick and raunchy NSFW humor. Coen has said he envisions it as a trilogy. (In theaters, February 23)

‘Dune: Part Two’

The story: Ready for war? Chosen One Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his mother (Rebecca Ferguson) were last seen as refugees in the desert of Arrakis after their family was massacred. Now he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, hell-bent on revenge against the conspirators responsible for the murderers.

Be excited because … In 2021, Dune checked all the boxes in that it was well-reviewed, grossed $402 million and earned 10 Oscar nominations (including best picture). With the dense exposition making way for action, the second half — which includes newbies Florence Pugh as a princess daughter and Austin Butler as a sinister Harkonnen prince — has the potential for even bigger windfall. (In theaters, March 1)

‘Damsel’

The story: A dutiful damsel (Millie Bobby Brown) agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to learn it’s a trap. Her future in-laws only recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. She soon gets thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon.

Be excited because … With Stranger Things about to end, here’s a change to see Brown expand her horizons in a fantasy adventure. Angela Bassett and Robin Wright add some gravitas in supporting roles. (Netflix, March 8)

‘Arthur the King’

The story: Just before the start of the Adventure Racing World Championship in Central America, an endurance athlete (Mark Wahlberg) gives one of his carb-fueling meatballs to a stray dog. The scrappy little pooch then dutifully follows the team for six days and hundreds of miles to earn the name “Arthur the King.”

Be excited … It’s a heartwarming true story involving a cute dog! Yes, please. Just forget the fact that IRL, the athlete was Swedish. (In theaters, March 22)

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’

The story: Picking up after the events of 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, this sequel drops Egon Spengler’s grandkids, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), in a familiar haunt: New York City. That’s where two generations of Ghostbusters join forces to fight you-know-whats to save the world from an ice age.

Be excited because … Forty years (!!!) after the original Ghostbusters, there’s still life in this fun and freaky franchise. Don’t pretend you’re not excited to see old-schoolers Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts mix it up in the famous downtown NYC firehouse with the new kids. (In theaters, March 29)

‘Mickey 17’

The story: An eponymous “expendable” employee is sent on a human expedition to colonize an ice world. When one iteration of the expendable dies, a new body is regenerated with most of the previous employee’s memories intact. Robert Pattinson plays Mickey, the potentially doomed expendable in the film, which is adapted from Edward Ashton‘s 2022 novel of the same name.

Be excited because … Pattinson takes on his (potentially) most demanding acting challenge yet in a high-concept sci-fi thriller from masterful Parasite and Snowpiercer writer-director Bong Joon-ho. (He’s tasked with playing at least two versions of Mickey.) One note: This may get pushed to later in the year because of release schedule domino effects from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. (In theaters, March 29)

‘Civil War’

The story: A journalist (Kirsten Dunst) tries to survive a future in which 19 states have seceded from the Union. Meanwhile, the three-term president of the United States (Nick Offerman) has ordered domestic air strikes.

Be excited because … So, did you ever see Ex Machina? Annihilation? Both thought-provoking thrillers were written and directed by Alex Garland. He goes for the ultimate hat trick. Hopefully it just won’t hit too close to home. (In theaters, April 26)

‘Challengers’

The story: As teens, hotheaded prodigy Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) gets caught up in a flirtation with fellow tennis stars Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor). As adults, their complex dynamic becomes a racket when the two guys and rivals face off in a pro “challenger” match and find themselves once again butting heads over Tashi.

Be excited because … Um, pardon the excessive amount of tennis puns, but what’s not to love here? We’re talking about three ace actors in a romance from the director of Call Me by Your Name. Originally slated to open the 2023 Venice International Film Festival but pushed because of the strikes, this could very well be a grand slam. (In theaters, April 26)

‘The Fall Guy’

The story: Ryan Gosling is Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who left the business for mental and physical reasons. He’s drawn back into the mayhem when the star of a studio movie directed by his ex Jody (Emily Blunt) goes missing. She asks for his help, and away they go.

Be excited because … As The Equalizer franchise already proved, an ’80s TV relic can still offer ’00s intrigue and good times. And after an award-worthy comic turn in Barbie, Gosling now gets to play a working-class action hero who can dropkick both the villains and the proper punchline. Let’s do this. (In theaters, May 3)

‘Back to Black’

The story: Amy Winehouse (Industry’s Marisa Abela) goes from demure British jazz singer-songwriter to Grammy-winning superstar. But despite extraordinary talent, she can’t conquer her demons.

Be excited because … Alas, we know how this biopic will end. But the superstar had an extraordinary ride en route to her tragic demise at age 27. Certainly much time will be devoted to her groundbreaking Grammy-winning album that gives the film its title. (In theaters, May 10)

‘IF’

The story: I.F. stands for Imaginary Friends. A young girl (Cailey Fleming) develops the ability to see them all, most of which were created by children when they were young and then mentally discarded. Some of these creatures end up turning to the dark side. A character played by Ryan Reynolds tries to restore order.

Be excited because … This hybrid of live-action and CGI was written and directed by one John Krasinski, who presented a first look at the film back in March and said he attempted to make an original film that would stand among timeless greats like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. That’s a high bar, but an original film also featuring the talents of Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sam Rockwell, Maya Rudolph and Jon Stewart could lead to magic. (In theaters, May 17)

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

The story: Who was Furiosa before she became a bald bad girl? Someone who looks just like Anya Taylor-Joy. Picking up 45 years after the world collapsed, young Furiosa is taken from her family and falls into the hands of a group of villainous bikers. She must persevere as tyrant Immortan Joe (Chris Hemsworth) fights for dominance.

Be excited because … Mad Max: Fury Road not only revived the dated post-apocalyptic saga in 2015, but it’s generally regarded as one of the best action films ever. This prequel, also directed by the legendary George Miller, promises to deliver even more extended exhilarating sequences. (In theaters, May 24)

‘The Garfield Movie’

The story: Everyone’s favorite Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt) goes on an outdoor adventure.

Be excited because … This has got to be better than the 2004 iteration, right? Plus, the cast of the goofy comedy — which includes the voices of Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham and Bowen Yang — will keep the kids entertained during Memorial Day weekend. (In theaters, May 24)

‘Ballerina’

The story: An assassin trained as a member of the Ruska Roman organization uses her killer skills to get blood-soaked revenge on the hitmen who murdered her family. If that sentence sounds familiar, it’s because this is a John Wick spinoff featuring the same criminal underworld.

Be excited because … Again, this is a John Wick spinoff. That means stylish, wall-to-wall butt-kicking akin to the four installments in the original franchise. And though a new protagonist is in action hero mode, regulars Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane and the late, great Lance Reddick all appear — presumably for assistance. And maybe even to shed light on Wick’s past? (In theaters, June 7)

‘Deadpool 3’

The story: Go back to a universe before Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) died in Logan. He encounters loudmouth superhero Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), and the two try to defeat a common enemy. Various social media geeks (said with love) have speculated about the details, but the official M.O. is still a secret.

Be excited because … Who even goes to a Deadpool flick for a nuanced plot? The appeal lies in the scrappy titular character’s quippy — and often NSFW — sense of humor. (And the random cameos, of course.) His reluctant team-up with frenemy Wolverine should make for a fun-filled X-travaganza. (In theaters, July 26)

‘Beetlejuice 2’

The story: It’s showtime! Director Tim Burton hasn’t divulged much about his ridiculously long-awaited follow-up. How about some casting news? Michael Keaton (obviously) returns as the ghostly zebra-suit-wearing troublemaker; Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara reprise their roles as well. Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega plays Ryder’s daughter and Willem Dafoe is a B-list action star who became a cop in the hereafter.

Be excited because … A sequel in the works since 1988 is finally seeing the light of day-o. Even if it’s just 20 percent as amusing and quirky as the cult-classic original — and with that cool cast, how could it not?! — everyone will be in good spirits. (In theaters, September 6)

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

The story: The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) gets caught up in a bad romance with his equally unhinged counterpart Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga). FYI, “folie à deux” refers to an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals.

Be excited because … Honestly? Forget the general anticipation surrounding a smash, Oscar-winning film with deep comic-book roots and an impressive cast. This entry automatically falls into the “must-see ASAP” category because it’s a musical. A musical! With Lady Gaga and the actor who did his own vocals as Johnny Cash in Walk the Line! How inspired. (In theaters, October 4)

‘Wicked: Part One’

The story: Years before Dorothy Gale landed in Oz, green-skinned Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) befriended popular girl Galinda (Ariana Grande) at school. The musical follows their evolution from mutually unhappy roommates to unlikely pals to political enemies as The Wizard promotes Galinda to a Good Witch. The two also fall for the same party boy (Jonathan Bailey).

Be excited because … Fans of the Broadway musical have been ready to watch these witches defy gravity on the big screen for 20 years. Judging from the drip-drip-drip of leaked information — Michelle Yeoh plays The Wizard’s manipulative advisor Madam Morrible! — director Jon Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will make this one sparkle like ruby slippers. (In theaters, November 27)

‘Mufasa’

The story: Unclear. Some outlets have defined this live-action movie-musical as a prequel about Simba’s dad; a 2023 industry-only teaser depicted Rafiki (John Kani) relaying The Lion King’s backstory to “Hakuna Matata” duo Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen). So perhaps it shifts between past and present?

Be excited because … Admittedly, the 2019 CGI recreation of the 1994 Disney classic was middling at best. But these are still beloved characters, and Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) directs. Thanks to an original screenplay, there’s no source material to use as a comparison. Just note that Aaron Pierre now voices the noble prince of the African Pride Lands — not James Earl Jones. (In theaters, December 20)