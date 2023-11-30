It’s (almost) showtime! Beetlejuice 2 officially wrapped filming more than 35 years after its beloved predecessor hit theaters in 1988, becoming an instant critical and commercial hit.

The OG film follows recently deceased couple Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) as they summon the undead exorcist Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) to scare off the family who moves into their home after their deaths.

Beetlejuice director Tim Burton shared an update about the forthcoming sequel via Instagram in November. “Just finished shooting Beetlejuice [2]. Thank you to everyone involved,” he wrote.

Production on the film paused when the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July and resumed after the labor dispute was resolved nearly four months later. In September, Burton told The Independent that Beetlejuice 2 had only “a day and a half” left of shooting when the strike went into effect.

“We know what we have to do. It is 99 percent done,” the filmmaker said at the time.

Keep scrolling for everything we know about Beetlejuice 2 so far:

When Is ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Going to Be Released?

Beetlejuice 2 is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024. It’s unclear whether the production delay caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike will affect the film’s release date.

Who Is in the ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Cast?

Keaton will reprise his role as the titular mischievous ghost. During an October interview with Empire magazine, the actor called the sequel “the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long.”

Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder will also return as stepmother and stepdaughter Delia Deetz and Lydia Deetz, respectively. Baldwin and Davis, however, will not appear in the sequel.

Beetlejuice 2 will also introduce several new characters: Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, Willem Dafoe as a ghost detective/former B movie action star and Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse’s wife.

What Is the Plot of ‘Beetlejuice 2?’

Beetlejuice 2 cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos teased details about the sequel’s story during an August conversation with The Wrap.

“At its heart, Beetlejuice is a story about a family,” Zambarloukos said. “And now it’s 30 years later, and what are the intricacies and the human condition in keeping a family together all that time, set in the craziest world possible? That’s why I choose projects. That human connection for me is always at the forefront.”

What Happened to ‘Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian?’

Burton previously hired Jonathan Gems to write a sequel titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian in 1990. The story followed the Deetz family as they relocate to Hawaii where Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones) is building a resort. The family soon discovers that Charles’ company is building on an ancient burial ground.

Warner Bros. confirmed in 2019 that the sequel had been shelved.

What Has Tim Burton Said About ‘Beetlejuice 2?’

During a September interview with The Independent, Burton said that he tried to make Beetlejuice 2 “in the same spirit” as the original fantasy horror comedy.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies.”