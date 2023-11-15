Michael Keaton enthralled audiences as the “ghost with the most” in the 1988 supernatural comedy Beetlejuice.

Not only was the film a commercial and critical success, but Winona Ryder scored her first breakout role as Lydia Deetz. The story follows the goth teen as she discovers she can communicate with the dead inhabitants of her new Connecticut home: Adam and Barbara Maitland, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, respectively.

While trying to get Lydia and her family to move out of their house, the Maitlands recruit Keaton’s Betelgeuse to help them haunt the Deetzes. Hijinks ensue, resulting in an exorcism, a wedding and an iconic dance sequence to “Banana Boat (Day-O)” by Harry Belafonte.

The film, directed by Tim Burton, was later adapted into a Broadway musical in 2019. After years of sequel rumors, Warner Bros. officially announced in May 2023 that Beetlejuice 2 is in the works. Keaton and Ryder will return in their respective roles alongside Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Scroll down to see where the cast of Beetlejuice is now: