Coming soon to a theater near you. The final trailer for the superhero film and time travel saga The Flash has been released.

The newest teaser comes the same day as the flick’s Tuesday, April 25, world premiere at CinemaCon, held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The film’s theatrical release is set for June 16.

Based on the DC comics character of the same name, The Flash has faced multiple delays throughout its production, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first official trailer dropped on Super Bowl Sunday in February, marking the first promotional material for the movie since Ezra Miller — who plays the titular character — made headlines in summer 2022 for assault and abuse allegations, among other legal woes.

Miller, 30 — who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns — spoke out about seeking treatment for mental health struggles in August 2022.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” the New Jersey native said in a statement to Variety at the time. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Peter Safran — who is co-CEO of DC Studios along with James Gunn — stood by Miller during a January press conference held on the Warner Bros. lot.

“Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” Safran, 57, said (per Variety). “We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now. When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what’s the best path forward. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversation with them, in the last couple of months, it feels like they are making enormous progress.”

Gunn, 56, for his part, chimed in: “Actors, filmmakers that I work with are going to say things that I agree with, and things that I don’t agree with. I can’t be changing my plans all the time because an actor says something that I don’t agree with. At the same token, if someone is doing something that is morally reprehensible, that’s a different story. And we have to take that into account.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy director also teased the forthcoming film, stating, “I will say here that Flash is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.”

In addition to Miller, The Flash stars Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon and Ron Livingston. Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will reprise their roles as Batman in the movie. Keaton, 71, first portrayed the Dark Knight in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman, while Affleck, 50, made his debut as the billionaire vigilante in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“It seemed like fun,” Keaton told Variety in August 2022 of his decision to don the iconic superhero’s black cape again.

“I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially,” he continued. “This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking ‘Holy moly!’”