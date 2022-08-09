Ezra Miller continues to come under fire for alleged inappropriate behavior.

The actor began making headlines in 2022 for a string of arrests and criminal charges including disorderly conduct, harassment and felony burglary. The nonbinary We Need to Talk About Kevin actor has also been accused of having an abusive relationship with activist Tokata Iron Eyes that began when she was underage.

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokota,” paperwork filed by Iron Eyes’ parents in June 2022 read. The Standing Rock Sioux tribal court granted a temporary order of protection against Miller on behalf of the North Dakota native.

The protective order also accuses the Flash star of “physically and emotionally abusing” the “ReZpect our Water” youth leader.

Several months prior to Iron Eyes’ parents taking legal action against Miller, the New Jersey native was arrested in Hawaii in March 2022 and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a police report obtained by Page Six, the Fantastic Beasts actor was at a karaoke bar when they began “yelling obscenities and became agitated when people began singing karaoke.” After pleading no contest, they were fined $500 for the incident.

Three weeks later, in April, Miller was taken into custody again after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman’s head. According to a media release from the Hawaii Police Department, the incident took place at a get-together at a private residence in Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii.

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut,” the release read. Miller was released from police custody after several hours, pending further investigation.

The Hawaii arrests were not the first instances of the Trainwreck actor behaving erratically in public. According to Kevin Armstrong, an extra on the miniseries The Stand, Miller yelled, spit and interrupted the director while filming the show in late 2019.

“It was disgusting and horribly unprofessional,” Armstrong told Insider in August 2022 of the actor’s behavior, alleging that “people on set were not feeling safe.”

Most recently, the Sons of an Illustrious Father musician has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. According to a Vermont State Police report obtained by Variety, law enforcement officials located Miller on August 7, 2022, and issued them a citation for a May 1, 2022, incident in which several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence when the homeowners were not present.

The Royal Pains alum is set to appear in Vermont Superior Court in September 2022.

Scroll through to see Miller’s ups and downs over the years: