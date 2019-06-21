Toys never sounded so good! Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are not the only megawatt stars who have lent their voices to the Toy Story franchise through the years.

Pixar first introduced Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang to enamored children and adults alike in 1995. Critically acclaimed sequels followed, including 1999’s Toy Story 2, 2010’s Toy Story 3 and 2019’s Toy Story 4.

Joan Cusack, Kelsey Grammer, Michael Keaton, Keanu Reeves and Jordan Peele are among the other celebrities who have made their way into the Disney movie series.

Allen teased the fourth film for Us Weekly’s 2019 summer movie preview, admitting that he “had trouble” making it through the script. “It ends and I got choked up. I literally had a hard time saying my last line,” the actor exclusively revealed. “25 years of friendship between Woody and Buzz has morphed into a very close friendship with Hanks and me.”

The Last Man Standing star also teased that Toy Story 4 is “about how we treat each other.”

Hanks sweetly shared during a May 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that his longtime costar warned him about the emotional ride before his work began. “I had gotten some texts from Tim Allen, who plays Buzz Lightyear ‘the astronaut,’” the Oscar winner recalled. “These texts would say, ‘Have you recorded yet? Have you been in? Have you had a session yet?’ And I said, ‘No, not yet.’ ‘You haven’t seen those last pages?’ ‘No, I haven’t seen them.’ ‘Wait till you see those last pages. Tough one, tough one.’”

The Forrest Gump actor noted that it was hard to say goodbye to the characters but then clarified, “Is it over? I don’t know. It’ll live forever.”

Scroll to see photos of the actors who voice Toy Story’s characters.