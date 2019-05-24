Exclusive

Summer Movie Preview: Peek Inside the Flicks Heating Up the Big Screen

Can’t Miss Summer Movie Preview
 
From live-action remakes to on screen reunions, summer 2019 is the season of A-list movies and stars. While Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt take on 1969 Los Angeles in once Upon a Time in Hollywood, comedy duo Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reunite once again.

Scroll through the gallery below for more on all the movies of the summer. For even more summer flicks – including exclusive interviews with Tim Allen (Toy Story 4), Regina Hall (Shaft), Melissa McCarthy (The Kitchen), Jacob Tremblay (Good Boys) and many more – pick up Us Weekly, on stands now.

