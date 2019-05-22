A bromance worth swooning over. Brad Pitt praised his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood costar Leonardo DiCaprio during the anticipated title’s Cannes Film Festival press conference on Wednesday, May 22 — and Leo totally reciprocated.

“It was really great ease and really great fun,” the Inglourious Basterds star, 55, told reporters of working on the film with the Titanic actor, 44. “It’s that thing of knowing you’ve got the best of the best on the opposite side of the table holding up the scene with you and there’s great relief in that.”

Pitt added: “We have kind of the same reference points, we came on at the same time, have similar experiences to laugh about and I hope we get to do it again, it was great fun.”

The Aviator star didn’t shy away from commending his colleague, too. Before Pitt shared his admiration for DiCaprio, the Oscar winner suggested there was an “incredible ease and comfort” working with the father-of-six.

“We kind of grew up in the same generation, got our start around the same time,” DiCaprio began. “And to be honest, you know, [director Quentin Tarantino] gave us this incredible backstory for our character — literally came to us with a bible of their work together, their friendship together, what they’ve been through in the industry, how they’re now on the outskirts of this sort of new era in Hollywood and they’re outsiders — and all of this fed into this terrific comfort and ease that Brad and I had with one another.”

The Revenant star further sang his pal’s praises, noting that “Brad is not only a terrific actor, but he’s a professional. So when Quentin puts you in these improvised scenarios, we both have a foothold on our history and our character. I have to say it was incredibly easy — incredibly easy working with Brad. And I think we together forged, hopefully, a great cinematic bond in a film about our industry together.”

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, out Friday, July 26, follows television actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), whose career is declining, and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), as they aim to find success within Hollywood’s film industry in 1969. The movie had its Cannes premiere on Tuesday, May 21.

