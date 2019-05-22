Let’s hear it for the guys! While the ladies have been slaying it on and off the red carpet at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the fellas are more than holding their own in the style department — rocking sharp suits and dapper duds.

Need proof? Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt set hearts everywhere aflutter when they attended the premiere of their new Quentin Tarantino flick Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Tuesday, May 21. The heartthrobs were in fine form in their coordinating classic black tuxedos, bowties and brogues.

While black is never a bad idea, other stars opted for less traditional looks. Nick Jonas chose an all-white everything (save for his black loafers and Chopard bling) at the Les Plus Belles Annees d’Une Vie screening on Saturday, May 18, and Evan Ross also broke the unwritten “no white before Memorial Day” rule at the Filmmakers Dinner on Friday, May 17. Ashlee Simpson‘s hubby showed off his stylish side in a double-breasted blazer (sans shirt!) and slouchy cuffed trousers.

Rocketman star Taron Egerton, meanwhile, seemed to pay homage to Elton John with his metallic silver jacket the film’s afterparty on Thursday, May 16. Speaking of the music icon, John was his typical whimsical self in a pastel blue suit and matching crystal-embellished glasses at the Rocketman photo-call earlier that day.

From Liam Payne‘s color-blocked shirt at the Filmmaker’s Dinner to Miles Teller‘s flower power at the Too Old to Die Young photo-call, keep scrolling to see all the hottest guys at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival!