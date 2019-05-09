Funny man! Jake Gyllenhaal showed off his comedic skills in an Instagram video on Tuesday, May 7. The actor posted a hilarious spoof video where he parodies a first look at his upcoming Broadway play, Sea Wall/A Life, and his film Spider Man: Far From Home, where he plays Mysterio.

“Mysterio goes to Broadway!,” the 38-year-old captioned the video, which shows him wearing his Marvel character’s bubble helmet, “Tickets: SeaWallALife.com #SpiderManFarFromHome #SeaWallALife #Mashup #earth833.”

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

If his get-up wasn’t enough in itself, Gyllenhaal is seen performing his lines from the play in a serious manner alongside costar Tom Sturridge whole the Spider-Man theme plays. “My dad used to be up on the top floor of the house,” “I feel like peeling open my ribs and asking her to marry me all over again,” are some of the lines that the Velvet Buzzsaw actor recites in the new trailer.

Stars As Superheroes

While the two projects seem unrelated, fans can’t help but wonder if Gyllenhaal is teasing some sort of collaboration. “My two most anticipated performances for this summer colliding I love it,” one commenter wrote. “Ok, now I need to reset my brain. Mysterio goes Broadway. I’m dead 🤪😂👍” another posted.

Marvel Cinematic Universe Superheroes: A Definitive Ranking of Iron Man, Captain America and More

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters ‪July 2‬; Sea Wall/A Life’s limited Broadway engagement ‪begins July 26.‬

Tickets are on sale now for the critically acclaimed production of Sea Wall/A Life at www.SeaWallALife.com, www.HudsonBroadway.com, or by calling 855-801-5876

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!