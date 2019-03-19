It’s all happening! The official trailer for Toy Story 4 has been released — and it’s as heartwarming as you’d expect.

In the two-and-a-half minute clip, Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks) takes control as he explains to the new toys that they are a bigger part of children’s lives than just being something to play with. Bo Peep (Annie Potts) returns and helps save the day with Woody and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen). The clip debuted on Good Morning America on Tuesday, March 19.

Hanks and Allen gushed over their final day of recording the animated film in January, both sharing heartfelt posts at the time.

“Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4,” the Cast Away actor, 62, captioned an Instagram pic that showed him and other castmates in a voiceover booth, before concluding with a nod to Buzz Lightyear’s infamous catchphrase. “We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx.”

The Home Improvement alum, 65, tweeted: “Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional. Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story….man its got everything.”

The first teaser trailer for the fourth film in the multi-million dollar franchise was released in November 2018, and introduced a new toy named Forky (Tony Hale). Shortly after, a follow-up clip showed off two additional toys for viewers to fall in love with, Ducky and Bunny, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele respectively.

The official synopsis for the 2019 film reads on YouTube: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called Forky to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

The first film in the series was released in November 1995, followed by a second movie, Toy Story 2, in November 1999 and Toy Story 3 premiered in June 2010.

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 21.

