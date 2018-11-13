The cast of Toy Story 4 just got even more star-studded. Pixar’s second teaser for the 2019 film introduces two new toys, Ducky and Bunny, voiced by former Key & Peele stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

The new teaser — formatted as a reaction video, of sorts, to the first teaser — features the two stuffed animals hyping up Toy Story 4 after hours at a carnival midway.

“No!” Ducky excitedly exclaims after Bunny tells him about the sequel. “I thought those movies were done, dawg! They made three movies!”

The duo take turns imitating Tom Hanks’ Woody and Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear, but they get Buzz’s catchphrase comically wrong — e.g. “To infinity and your mom,” “To insanity and a blonde” and “To immunity and respond.”

Finally, Woody and Buzz show up and set the pair straight, but Ducky and Bunny don’t believe the catchphrase is actually “To infinity and beyond.”

“You can’t go to infinity, dummy,” Bunny laughs. “It’s impossible!”

“You don’t know nothin’ about science,” Ducky tells the spaceman.

In a press release, Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley hailed Key, 39, and Peele, 47, as “two of the most brilliant minds I’ve ever seen.”

“Of course, they are effortlessly funny, which would be enough,” he said of the Mad TV alums. “But they are incredible actors that understand story. Their improvs weren’t just for comedy sake, they were story-motivated, which elevated Ducky and Bunny and the film to a level I never could have expected.”

In the first teaser, the Toy Story gang is joined by another new toy, Forky, voiced by Veep actor Tony Hale. And the official synopsis for the new installment teases that the spork has a big role to play.

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie,” the synopsis reads. “But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called Forky to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Toy Story 4 also boasts the voices of Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Patricia Arquette and Laurie Metcalf. The film hits theaters on June 21, 2019.

