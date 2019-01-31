You’ve got a friend. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen shared heartwarming messages as they finished recording Toy Story 4 on Wednesday, January 30.

“Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4,” Hanks, 62, wrote on Instagram along with a picture from the voiceover booth. He added: “We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond,” referencing Buzz Lightyear’s infamous quote.

Allen, 65, who is the voice of Lightyear, also reflected on his time spent shooting the flick. “Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional. Wonderful full body story,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story….man its [sic] got everything.”

Pixar released the first teaser trailer for Toy Story 4 in November 2018, in which a new toy named Forky was introduced. The film’s official synopsis written in the YouTube description box read: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called Forky to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

The fourth installment of the beloved Pixar franchise was originally supposed to hit theaters last year, but was pushed back in October 2016 and given a 2019 release date. John Lasseter, who directed the first two movies, was supposed to be at the helm of the upcoming flick, but he stepped down in July 2017 and was replaced by Inside Out director Josh Cooley.

The first Toy Story film was released in November 1995, Toy Story 2 followed in November 1999 and Toy Story 3 debuted in June 2010. The franchise has since grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide and is the fifth highest-grossing animated franchise of all time.

Toy Story 4 is slated to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.

