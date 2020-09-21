Always a winning pair! In 1982, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara both won their first Emmy Award for the same project. The duo were honored for their work on SCTV, the sketch comedy series that won Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program at the 34th annual show.

Levy, now 73, earned another writing Emmy for SCTV the following year. O’Hara, 66, was nominated in 2019 for her role in Schitt’s Creek and before that, in 2010, for her role in Temple Grandin.

The duo each earned their first-ever acting Emmys during the Sunday, September 20, show, for their roles as Johnny Rose and Moira Rose, respectively, in the Pop TV comedy.

The show, which Levy cocreated with his son, Daniel Levy, made history at the 72nd annual awards, becoming the first comedy to sweep all four acting categories, as Dan, 37, and Annie Murphy also won. The series also took home the directing and writing awards, as well as Outstanding Comedy Series.

“I will be forever grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for storing upon me the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age, my age, who gets to fully be her ridiculous self,” the Home Alone star said during her speech.

The Grammy Award winner also thanked his onscreen wife in his speech. “I want to thank our amazing production team, terrific writers, and exceptionally talented cast that I loved working with for six years, including the Emmy winner, my dear friend of many, many years, Catherine O’Hara, who evidently can make anyone she works with look good,” he stated during Sunday’s virtual show, before honoring his son. “As a dad, getting to work on-camera for six years with both my kids, Daniel and Sarah — hi honey! — is, we love you both, and could not be prouder. … [He] took our show that we came up with and brilliantly guided it to this little Emmy party tonight.”

Dan, who was honored for acting, writing and directing on Sunday, also shouted out his onscreen parents in his acceptance speech.

“I would not be here if it were not for the six-year masterclass that was led by two brilliant comedic minds that I had had the good fortune of working with for the past six seasons,” the Happiest Season star said. “My dad, Eugene Levy, and the magnificent Catherine O’Hara who led by example; they led without ego and they led by excitement, and the trickle effect of that was felt through everybody. And as actors, we were given the safety and security to do what we wanted and to try and to experiment and to grow because of you, so thank you.”