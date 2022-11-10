Never thought that it’d be so simple! The Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh premiered in January 2004, launching The Amanda Show alums Drake Belland Josh Peck to mainstream teen stardom and introducing audiences to Miranda Cosgrove.
“I met Miranda Cosgrove when she was 9 years old, like, auditioning to play my little sister. I was 14. Now she’s a fully grown human, she drives her Mercedes. She’s doing great,” Peck said of his onscreen stepsister at the April 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, per E! News.
The Happy People Are Annoying author added that he still had familial feelings toward his former costar. “I feel like her older brother. I feel protective of her. I’m like, ‘Who are you dating and is he nice to you?’” he explained.
“It wasn’t the best. Josh wrote Drake as a failed musician and Josh wrote himself as a real estate agent. OK, that’s fine, but Drake is a musician in real life, so it wouldn’t make sense,” Von Schemling claimed.
Scroll through to see what the cast of Drake & Josh is doing now:
'Drake and Josh' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Peck hasn’t maintained the same close bond with Bell, who played his sometimes-rival, sometimes-buddy stepbrother on the teen comedy series. Ten years after the show wrapped in 2007, Bell took to social media to hint that he was hurt by not being invited to Peck’s June 2017 nuptials to Paige O’Brien.
“True colors have come out today,” the “I Know” musician wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.”
A source told Us Weekly at the time that the duo hadn’t spoken in three years. “Josh was really hurt,” the insider said. “They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”
The two actors buried the hatchet later that year and shared a photo of them embracing at the MTV VMAs in August. “Hug me …,” they both captioned the snap, referencing their Drake & Josh catchphrase.
Despite the sweet moment, the former costars continued to have beef in subsequent years. In March 2022, Bell and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, talked about a Drake & Josh reboot script allegedly written by Peck on an episode of their podcast, "Drake & Janet."
Bell replied, alleging, "I just asked him to change a couple things and he couldn't and my wife wouldn't let me do it."
Drake Bell (Drake Parker)
The Nickelodeon alum continued to pursue his music career after Drake & Josh ended, releasing two records in 2020, The Lost Album and Sessions En Casa.
In July 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years of probation after being charged with two criminal counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. That same month, the Ready Steady Go! musician revealed that he shared a son with Von Schmeling and that the duo had secretly wed in 2018.
Josh Peck (Josh Nichols)
The New York native went on to act in a variety of films including The Wackness (2008), Red Dawn (2012), Battle of the Year (2013) and Take the 10 (2017). He also starred in the Fox comedy sitcom Grandfathered with John Stamos.
After playing Drake’s mischievous little sister Megan on the Nickelodeon sitcom, Cosgrove starred in her own show on the network, iCarly, from 2007 to 2012. She also dabbled in music, releasing her debut studio album, Sparks Fly, in 2010.
The California native voices Margo in the Despicable Me film series and has appeared in other movies including The Intruders (2015), 3022 (2019) and North Hollywood (2021). In 2021, she began reprising her role of Carly Shay in the 2021 iCarly revival.
Nancy Sullivan (Audrey Parker-Nichols)
Sullivan went on to do voice acting for the 2016 video game World of Final Fantasy, the 2017 film Monster Lady and the 2017 television series Barbie Dreamtopia.
Jonathan Goldstein (Walter Nichols)
Goldstein starred in the 2015 TV movie Eff’d.
Yvette Nicole Brown (Helen Dubois)
After playing Josh’s boss at The Premiere movie theatre in the teen comedy, Brown starred as Shirley Bennett in Community from 2009 to 2014, as Dani in the 2015 version of The Odd Couple and as Dina Rose on the 2017 sitcom The Mayor. In 2021, the Ohio native received an Emmy Award nomination for her role in A Black Lady Sketch Show.
Jerry Trainor (Crazy Steve)
Just like Cosgrove, Trainer’s role on Drake & Josh turned into a bigger role on iCarly, that of Carly’s older brother, Spencer Shay. He also returned for the 2021 reboot of the series.
Allison Scagliotti (Mindy Crenshaw)
Scagliotti played Josh’s rival-turned-girlfriend on the Nickelodeon series. From 2009 to 2014, she starred as Claudia Donovan in the Syfy series Warehouse 13. The Berklee College of Music alum also appeared in three seasons of Freeform’s Stichers from 2015 to 2017.
In addition to acting, the California native has also released music under the pseudonym “La Femme Pendu.” Her second album, VAMPYR, came out in October 2021.