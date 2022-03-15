Josh Peck might be best known for his work on sitcom Drake & Josh, but the former Nickelodeon star shares much more than behind-the-scenes secrets in his new memoir.

The How I Met Your Father actor, 35, wrote about everything from performing stand-up around New York City as an 8-year-old to his lifelong struggles with food and substance addictions in his book, Happy People Are Annoying.

“I felt like my life was at this inflection point,” Peck told Forbes about the decision to write a memoir in March 2002. “I had spent over twenty years working at this profession that I thought defined me. I started when I was 10, so I literally thought it was my identity. I had never been anything other than a working actor.”

He continued: “But over those twenty years, I also lost 100 pounds, got sober from drugs and alcohol, started a whole new career in social media when showbiz had stalled out on me. I got married, had a child and faced the way I viewed happiness.”

Happy People Are Annoying is the first time the Wackness star has opened up about his addictions in a serious way.

Peck got sober in 2008 and has continued to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and work with his sponsors in the years since. “As I write this, I’m two weeks short of thirteen years sober, and hopefully by the time this book comes out, I still will be,” the Snow Day star wrote in his book. “I don’t speak in absolutes because I’ve known too many people whose life got too good too quickly and suddenly a drink didn’t sound that bad anymore. So, in sticking with the whole one day at a time of it all, I cannot guarantee that I will die sober, but I can guarantee that I will go to sleep tonight without a drink.”

“I’ll tell you that today I still go to meetings regularly, I have a sponsor whom I speak to regularly, and a group of sober people who are my best friends. Everything good in my life is because of sobriety,” he concluded.

Later in the book, he credited sobriety with helping him be the best husband and father he possibly can. Once he was a year sober, Peck was encouraged to focus on helping others and building strong relationships with the people who matter most to him — namely, wife Paige O’Brien and their 3-year-old son, Max. And most importantly, after doing the work to maintain his sobriety, he has become someone they can rely on.

Keep scrolling to read the biggest revelations in Peck’s book, Happy People Are Annoying, which was released on Tuesday, March 15: