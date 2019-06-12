From dynamic duo to frenemies! Drake Bell and Josh Peck skyrocketed to fame after their hit Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh premiered in 2004. Throughout four seasons and two made-for-TV movies, they starred as two completely opposite teens who became stepbrothers that were forced to share a room.

While Bell and Peck, both 30, were friends during filming, the pair seemed to have drifted after wrapping the series in 2007. Bell wasn’t invited to Peck’s June 17 wedding to Paige O’Brien, and took to Twitter to hint that he was peeved. “True colors have come out today,” he wrote in since-deleted tweet. “Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.”

A source told Us Weekly they haven’t spoken in three years. “Josh was really hurt,” the insider claims. “They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”

Scroll through to relive the costars’ friendship through the years prior to their feud: