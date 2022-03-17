Supporting his wife. Josh Peck didn’t publicly react to Drake Bell‘s comments about not being invited to his wedding — until now.

“I remember we were at the MTV Video Music Awards [in 2017] and I see him there and he sees me. I go up to him, and this might be the most Sopranos thing I have ever done, I looked at him and I go, ‘Go apologize to my wife right now,'” the How I Met Your Father star, 35, recalled during an episode of the “BFFs” podcast on Wednesday, March 16. “He made a beeline for my wife and I see him do a whole 5-minute performance of an apology.”

Peck and Bell, 35, skyrocketed to fame when they appeared on the Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh in 2004. After filming wrapped on the series in 2007, the costars quietly drifted apart as they moved on to other projects.

In 2017, Bell made headlines when he questioned why he wasn’t invited to Peck’s wedding to Paige O’Brien. “True colors have come out today,” the musician wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.”

The New York native, for his part, recalled on Wednesday how his former costar reached out to him on his special day to address the issue. “I am getting married that night and I see these text messages from him like cursing me out and coming for me. On the night of my wedding,” Peck told cohosts Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfry. “It’s delusional because it is like, ‘Bro, it is like we worked at Coffee Bean together when we were 16. I am sorry that I am 31 now and I might have lost your number.'”

The YouTuber noted that Bell was “creating this narrative that just wasn’t true” and his partner suffered the consequences of that.

“It was just unfortunate the way it worked out. It was one of the few times in my life where I went blind and my emotions put me in that place,” Peck, who shares 3-year-old son Max with his wife, added. “The dirty little secret was that I knew that Drake and I didn’t stay in touch for ten years since we made the show. But no one needed to know that. I was happy to just die with that secret that we made this thing that people really loved but we weren’t that close.”

The Ultimate Spider-Man alum previously opened up about how his encounter with Peck at the VMAs allowed them to work out their differences.

“We ran into each other at the VMAs. It was cool because I had called him and we were talking about meeting up. And that’s always kind of nerve-racking. ‘What am I going to say? Where are we going to meet? The ride over?’ So I was really happy that it happened organically,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2017. “And he just kind of walked up behind me and I was like, ‘Oh. We have to deal with this right now.’ And so we were able to talk and hash it out and it’s all good.”

At the time, Bell explained that he felt his reaction was “completely justifiable” due to the situation.

“It’s interesting, we’re actually closer than we’ve been in a while … It’s totally great. It’s all love. We’re brothers, man,” he added. “We’ve been working together for 18 years, maybe even longer now. So we’ve had our ups, we’ve had our downs, it’s like we’re real brothers. It’s kind of that sibling rivalry and sibling love and it’s the whole thing.”

Four years later, Bell was arraigned and charged with two criminal counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The singer initially pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea during his pretrial hearing.

In response to the California native’s sentence of two years probation, Peck explained that he was just as shocked at the news.

“When Drake got into legal trouble, people ran to get my opinion. They thought I must have a take on this person I had spent so much time with, when in reality, it had been years since we’d talked and even longer since we’d seen each other,” he wrote in his memoir, Happy People Are Annoying, which was released earlier this month. “Which is why alongside everyone else who doesn’t know Drake, I was upset by the inexplicable events that unfolded in his life.”

