Drake Bell is a dad! Not only did the actor secretly wed Janet Von Schmeling, but the couple have also welcomed their first child.

The actor, 35, confirmed the news via Twitter in Spanish on June 29 with the tweet translating to, “In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost three years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son. Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes.”

The Drake & Josh alum was photographed with the little one during a Monday, June 28, Disneyland trip for his birthday. The infant matched the California native in a red shirt.

The amusement park visit with Schmeling marked the first time Bell was seen publicly since Us Weekly confirmed on June 23, he pleaded guilty to two criminal counts of attempted child endangerment charges and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The “Found a Way” singer was indicted in May, then released from custody on June 3 after posting a $2,500 bond. His sentencing has been scheduled for July 12.

The alleged incident took place in December 2017 when the former Nickelodeon star was in Cleveland, Ohio, for a performance.

“In October 2018, the female juvenile victim, 15, filed a report with her local police department in Canada regarding an incident that occurred between her and Jared Bell, 34, the previous year at a Cleveland nightclub on Old River Road in the city’s East Bank of The Flats district,” Tyler Sinclair, spokesman for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, said in a statement. “That investigation revealed that the victim, who had established a relationship with Bell several years prior, attended his concert in December 2017. While there, Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim. The investigation also revealed that months leading up to the concert, Bell sent the victim inappropriate social media messages.”

Bell is best known for playing Drake Parker on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007 alongside Josh Peck. The New York native, 34, became a dad in December 2018 when his and wife Paige O’Brien‘s son, Max, now 2, arrived.

The former costars hung out six months after the infant’s arrival. “The boys,” Peck captioned an Instagram Story photo of Bell meeting Max.

The All That alums infamously feuded in 2017 when Peck married O’Brien, 30, in California and did not invite Bell to the ceremony. “True colors have come out today,” Bell wrote in a now-deleted tweet at the time. “Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother. Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from.”