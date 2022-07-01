A low-key love! After nearly a decade together, Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn’s romance has continued heating up.

“Winona has found her soulmate in Scott, who’s a real gentleman and super successful but loves flying under the radar and enjoying his success in a low-key way just like her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022, noting the Stranger Things star is “perfectly content” in their longterm relationship. “They spend their time up north near San Francisco, though she does commute back and forth to L.A. for work and to see friends and often brings him with her.”

Ryder and the fashion designer have been linked since 2011, keeping much of their romance under wraps save for a few red carpet appearances together.

“I’m a serial monogamist,” the Girl, Interrupted actress told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit in July 2016. “I was single for a while and dating and … I just didn’t know how to do it! I’ve always been like that: When I was 15, there was a guy I liked, and we made out, and I thought that meant he was my boyfriend. My mom had to explain it to me.”

Ryder even noted at the time that she wasn’t sure if she’d ever tie the knot after her previous broken engagement to Johnny Depp — they were together between 1990 and 1993 — but remains happy in her current relationship as it is.

“I’d rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there’s anything wrong with divorce, but I don’t think I could do it if that was a possibility,” the Heathers star told the magazine. “When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high. But I’ve been happily with someone for quite a while now.”

Before her decade-long relationship with Mackinlay Hahn, the Minnesota native has dated the likes of Christian Slater, Rob Lowe, David Duchovny and the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

“I had my first real relationship with Johnny, a fiercely deep love that I don’t know that I’ll ever [get over],” Ryder told Cinema.com in 2001. “The first love is like that isn’t it? I don’t know today. It was a real wild time back then. … It’s really good to be able to think about past loves without having a pit in my stomach, or cringing or feeling heartbroken, or like they hate you. Don’t you think? Because for the few years after you break up you go through all of those feelings. I was very depressed after breaking off my engagement with Johnny ten years ago. I was embarrassingly dramatic at the time, but you have to remember I was only 19 years old.”

Scroll below to revisit the actress’ relationship timeline with Mackinlay Hahn: