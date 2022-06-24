Inside Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn’s ‘Perfectly Content’ Romance

Moving at their own pace! After more than a decade of dating, Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn are in no rush to take their relationship to the next level.

“They may eventually marry but it’s never been a priority, nor has starting a family,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “[Winona] loves what they have and [they] are perfectly content.”

According to the insider, the couple’s connection has only gotten stronger through the years. “Winona has found her soulmate in Scott, who’s a real gentleman and super successful but loves flying under the radar and enjoying his success in a low-key way just like her,” the source added. “They spend their time up north near San Francisco, though she does commute back and forth to L.A. for work and to see friends and often brings him with her.”

Ryder, 50, and Hahn, 51, who started dating in 2011, have shared rare glimpses of their life together. After the fashion designer showed his support for his girlfriend at the season 1 premiere of Stranger Things, the Minnesota native opened up about her thoughts on marriage.

“I’m a serial monogamist,” the actress told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit in July 2016. “I was single for a while and dating and I just didn’t know how to do it! I’ve always been like that. But marriage? I don’t know.”

At the time, the Crucible star gushed about being “happily with someone for quite a while” now. “I’d rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there’s anything wrong with divorce, but I don’t think I could do it if that was a possibility,” Ryder shared. “When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high.”

The Heathers star previously made headlines for her high-profile romance with Johnny Deep in the ’90s. They sparked romance rumors after they met at a New York City film premiere in 1989. Following several months of dating, Ryder and Depp, 59, confirmed that they were engaged.

“I had my first real relationship with Johnny, a fiercely deep love that I don’t know that I’ll ever [have again],” Ryder told Cinema.com in 2001. “The first love is like that isn’t it? I don’t know today. It was a real wild time back then.”

The duo called off their engagement after three years. Following the split, the actor confirmed that he changed his “Winona forever” tattoo to “Wino forever.”

“It’s no longer there. We’ve split up,” Depp said on Australia Tonight in 1993. “I think these things, to me — these tattoos, for me — are a journal. I wear my journal. Even though we’re not together anymore, it doesn’t take away the honesty of the moment when I got the tattoo. I don’t regret that tattoo at all, in fact, it’s a part of my past.”

