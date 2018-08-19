Was it for real? Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves joked about possibly being legally married onscreen in Romania years after filming Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 46-year-old Stranger Things actress admitted she isn’t completely sure that she didn’t officially marry Reeves, 53, while filming the horror film 1992.

“We actually got married in Dracula,” she told the magazine while promoting their upcoming movie Destination Wedding alongside the actor. “No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life.”

Ryder further explained that in a certain scene from the film, “Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest,” adding that “we shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

The Matrix actor, for his part, seemed confused, but later played along. “We said yes?” he asked.

“Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day,” Ryder responded.

Reeves quipped in response, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

Ryder and Reeves, who played love interests in the ‘90s American gothic horror film, are giving their onscreen romance another go in their new film, Destination Wedding.

The rom-com sees Ryder’s Lindsay and Reeves’ Frank meet on their way to the nuptials of a friend, according to IMDb. Despite being unhappy and unpleasant at first, the two ultimately develop a mutual adoration for one another.

Destination Wedding is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 31.

