Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust, prosecutors announced on Thursday, January 19.

The Emmy winner, 64, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will both be charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. David Halls, Rust‘s first assistant director, agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

“If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today,” special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said in a statement. “It’s that simple. The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”

Baldwin was holding the gun that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on October 21, 2021. The cinematographer was rushed to the hospital after the incident but was pronounced dead later that day. She was 42.

The 30 Rock alum has maintained that he was not responsible for Hutchins’ death, claiming that he did not pull the trigger before the gun discharged. “I know 1,000 percent I’m not responsible for what happened to her,” Baldwin told an investigator in a phone call after the shooting.

This story is developing.