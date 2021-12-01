Still in shock. Alec Baldwin is speaking out about the Rust tragedy in his first sit-down interview more than one month after a prop gun misfired on the film set.

The 30 Rock alum, 63, will open up about the incident during a primetime ABC special on Thursday, December 2, discussing the aftermath of the accidental shooting with George Stephanopoulos.

“Even now, I find it hard to believe that [happened]. It just doesn’t seem real to me,” Baldwin said in a clip released on Wednesday, December 1, struggling to hold back tears as Stephanopoulos, 60, pressed him for details about how he’s “come to terms” with the incident.

When the news anchor noted that pulling the prop’s trigger “wasn’t in the script,” Baldwin fired back. “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never,” he said. “I have no idea [how a bullet got in there]. Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

Asked whether the accident was “the worst thing” that’s ever happened to him, the Oscar nominee didn’t hesitate. “Yes,” he replied. “Because I think back and I think, ‘What could I have done?'”

Stephanopoulos called the interview the “most intense” he had “ever experienced” while previewing the sit-down on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

“[It was] so raw. He’s devastated. But he’s also very candid. He’s very forthcoming. He answered every question,” the journalist said. “He talked about Halyna Hutchins, talked about meeting with her family as well. [He] went through in detail what happened on the set that day. And I have to tell you, I was surprised in many places over the course of the hour and 20 minutes we sat down.”

Baldwin was filming the upcoming western in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when a prop weapon misfired on October 21, injuring director Joel Souza and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. No charges were filed at the time, but the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office opened an investigation and questioned Baldwin, along with other members of the crew. (A lawsuit was later filed by gaffer Serge Svetnoy, suing the actor and other colleagues for negligence.)

The Emmy winner previously broke his silence in a Twitter statement on October 22. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Baldwin later opened up about meeting with Hutchins’ family, including her husband, who was “overwhelmed with grief” following his wife’s death.

“This is a one in a trillion event, and so he is in shock [and] has a 9-year-old son,” the It’s Complicated actor told reporters on October 30. “We are in constant contact with him. We’re very worried about his family and his kid, and we’re eagerly awaiting for the sheriff’s department telling us what their investigation has yielded.”

In the wake of the tragedy, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Boss Baby star was “trying to make amends” with those impacted by the “mistake” he made on set. The Oscar nominee was leaning on his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, who was “his rock” throughout the “grueling” event, per the insider.

Hilaria, 37, previously offered her condolences to Hutchins’ loved ones and has continued to update fans on how her family is healing. On Tuesday, the Living Clearly Method author explained how she told her eldest children about the situation. (The couple share Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and Lucia, 9 months.)

“You can imagine how heartwrenching it has been,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I’m the adult who must guide my family, but so lost as what the right direction is. There is no manual we are provided. Sometimes I catch myself, surprised that I’m in the adult position and I’m like: ‘Shouldn’t I know what to do???'”

She went on to thank her followers, adding, “You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love and support mean. Yes, you who are reading this. I know how lucky I am to have you.”

The full interview airs on ABC Thursday, December 2, at 8 p.m. ET.