Devastated' Alec Baldwin Is 'Trying to Make Amends' After 'Rust' Tragedy

A harrowing situation. Alec Baldwin is still reeling after the prop gun accident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Alec is still absolutely devastated,” the insider says of the 30 Rock alum, 63. “His shame and depression comes in waves. … Alec is trying to make this mistake right. When he’s not stricken with grief, he’s trying to make amends.”

The Emmy winner fired a prop gun while filming the movie Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday, October 21. After the incident, Hutchins, 42, and Souza, 48, were rushed to receive medical attention. Hutchins was pronounced dead on Thursday at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, while Souza was released from care on Friday, October 22.

The Oscar nominee addressed the situation one day after the shooting, expressing his condolences in a Twitter statement.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin wrote at the time. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The actor’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, spoke out about the incident on Monday, October 25, offering her support to Hutchins’ family.

“My heart is with Halyna,” the Living Clearly Method author, 37, wrote via Instagram. “Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

According to the insider, the “What’s One More?” podcast host has been a major source of support for her husband as he deals with the aftermath of the shooting.

“Hilaria is his rock throughout all of this,” the source explains. “She’s been by his side, taking care of him and the kids. This has been a grueling week for the entire family.”

The couple, who wed in June 2012, are the parents of Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 13 months, and Maria, 7 months.

No charges have been filed in connection to the incident, which the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department said was being treated like “any other investigation.” In the meantime, production on the film remains paused.

For more on the aftermath of the Rust shooting, watch the video above and look for the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.