While filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed the 42-year-old cinematographer and injured director Joel Souza. After the incident, both Hutchins and Souza, 48, were rushed to receive medical attention.

Hutchins was pronounced dead at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, while Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. The Crown Vic director was released from the hospital on Friday, October 22, according to Deadline. Production on the film was halted and the set is currently closed.

Baldwin spoke out about the incident for the first time on Friday. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” the 30 Rock alum, 63, wrote in a statement posted via Twitter and Instagram. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Juan Ríos, a spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department, said that the actor “came in voluntarily” to talk to investigators, adding that the incident would be treated like “any other investigation.”

After the shooting, Shannon Lee, the sister of Brandon Lee, spoke out about the tragedy. Brandon, the son of Bruce Lee, died at age 28 in 1993 after a similar incident occurred on the set of The Crow.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust,” she wrote via Brandon’s official Twitter account, which she runs. “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”

Rust Movie Productions LLC, the company producing the film, also released a statement after the incident on Thursday. “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” the statement read. “We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

