In the wake of Alec Baldwin’s fatal accident while handling a prop gun on the Rust set, his brother Stephen Baldwin spoke out.

“Asking for your prayers tonight friends,” Stephen, 55, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, October 21. “Not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident thank you,” adding a praying-hands emoji.

The Usual Suspects actor also included, “✝️ #Psalm91.”

The fatal accident occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe, New Mexico, and according to the local sheriff’s department, the 63-year-old 30 Rock alum discharged the weapon on the film set. After the prop gun was fired, director Joel Souza and director of photography Halyna Hutchins were both struck and promptly taken to local hospitals, where Hutchins, 42, was pronounced dead soon after.

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” Rust Movie Productions LLC, the film’s production company, said a statement. “We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

After the incident, Alec broke his silence on Friday, October 22, noting via Twitter that he’s “fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred” and has been in touch with Hutchins’ family. Additionally, Stephen was joined by other filmmakers and actors who’ve paid tribute to the late Ukraine native.

“I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on ‘Archenemy,’” Joe Manganiello tweeted. “An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family.”

Casting director Sidra Smith, who worked with Hutchins on A Luv Tale, also honored the late cinematographer, writing via Instagram on Thursday, “I just found out DEVASTATING news. 💔 My cinematographer for #aluvtale @halynahutchins was killed in a terribly tragic accident on the film set of Rust. This breaks my heart into pieces. 💔 We spoke when she was headed to shoot this film. She was so happy and i was so happy for her. It’s hard out here for women cinematographers and this was a HUGE opportunity for her. She was so young and so talented. … This woman was AMAZING. Halyna had a beautiful son and husband. God bless her beautiful heart and soul. Life is so short. You never know when. Rest in peace, my beautiful sister.”

Following her post, the likes of Viola Davis, Ava DuVerney and Holly Robinson Peete shared their own condolences. “Prayers to her family. Deep prayers🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️,” the How to Get Away With Murder alum, 56, commented.

Following the incident, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office began conducting an “open and active” investigation, but no arrests were made. At the time, Alec came in “voluntarily” to speak with investigators, the sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos said in a statement, noting that the incident would be handled like “any other investigation.”