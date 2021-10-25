Hilaria Baldwin broke her silence after husband Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his film Rust, leading to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“My heart is with Halyna,” Hilaria, 37, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 25. “Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

Alec, 63, and Hilaria married in June 2012 and are parents of Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 13 months, and Maria, 7 months.

The actor, for his part, spoke out about the incident via Twitter on Friday, October 22. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a weapon was “discharged” by Alec on the set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday, October 21. Hutchins, 42, was pronounced dead at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. Director Joel Souza, who was also struck, was released from Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center on Friday.

“Mr. Baldwin came in voluntarily to speak with investigators,” sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos said in a statement after the tragedy. The set was locked down as detectives tried to determine “what type of projectile was discharged.”

The film’s production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC, released a statement following Hutchins’ death: “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

Alec’s brother Stephen Baldwin reacted to the accident via Instagram on Thursday. “Asking for your prayers tonight friends,” he wrote. “Not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident thank you.”

Meanwhile, the 30 Rock alum’s 25-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin — whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger — noted via her Instagram Story on Friday, “My love and support go to Halnya [sic] Hutchins’ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza. And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today.”

Jensen Ackles, who stars alongside Alec in the movie, detailed the preparations on set for the use of firearms in a resurfaced video filmed days before the shooting.

“They had me pick my gun, they were like, ‘All right, what gun would you like?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know?’ and the armorer was like, ‘Do you have gun experience?’” he explained at a Supernatural convention that took place from October 15 to 17. “I was like, ‘A little.’ And she’s like, ‘OK, well, this is how you load it, this is how we check it and make sure it’s safe.’”

Ackles, 43, claimed that the armorer informed him she was “going to put some blanks” in the gun and instructed him to “fire off a couple rounds” at the landscape in the distance.