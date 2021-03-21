Life moves pretty fast! Matthew Broderick shot to superstardom after playing high school senior Ferris Bueller in the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

In the movie, Ferris decides to play hooky and convinces his best friend, the shy and nervous Cameron Frye (Alan Ruck), to ditch with him. After calling the school and pretending to be his girlfriend Sloane Peterson’s (Mia Sara) bereaved father, Ferris, Cameron and Sloane have a day off for the books.

The trio run around Chicago, going to a baseball game, becoming part of a city parade and chilling by the pool, all while Ferris’ sister, Jeanie (Jennifer Grey), is trying to prove he is in fact lying about being sick.

Ferris’ principal, Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones), is also not convinced as to how ill the high schooler is — and dedicates his day to catching the teen in a lie.

The ‘80s film also features a brief cameo from Charlie Sheen, who played “Boy in Police Station” and is seen making out with Jeanie when she gets taken in for calling the police after an intruder (Rooney) tries to get into her house.

Three decades after the John Hughes’ film hit theaters, the cast reunited virtually for a June 2020 episode of Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart series. “Everybody said, ‘He’s the Steven Spielberg of teen movies,’” Broderick said of Hughes, admitting he hadn’t seen the late director’s work until he was being considered for the movie.

When it came to casting Ferris’ BFF, Broderick and Ruck told Gad that they already knew each other, but the team wasn’t convinced with their chemistry after an awkward wardrobe test.

“John Hughes was under a lot of pressure right then to produce,” Ruck said, noting Broderick fixed everything by not stressing. “Matthew came in and was like, ‘I’m a movie star and we’re going to be OK.’ And that’s what John needed to hear.”

Scroll down to see what the cast has been doing since the movie’s 1986 release.