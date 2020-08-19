Moving forward. Clark Gregg has officially filed for divorce from Jennifer Grey after 19 years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Avengers actor, 58, filed divorce papers in Los Angeles County on Thursday, August 13, according to documents obtained by Us.

Gregg and the Dirty Dancing star, 60, announced in a joint statement in July that they had called it quits on their marriage six months earlier.

“After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other,” they wrote via Instagram at the time. “We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised. P.S. Totally crying as we post this.”

The Iron Man star and Grey began dating in 2000 and tied the knot in Martha’s Vineyard in July 2001. They are the parents of 18-year-old daughter Stella.

The pair appeared to be on good terms one month before announcing their separation. Grey — who costarred with the actor in the 2006 Lifetime movie The Road to Christmas — wished Gregg a Happy Father’s Day in June.

“Happy father’s day @clarkgregg,” she wrote at the time via Instagram. “I love you and am beyond grateful you showed up just in the nick o’ time to make my dream come true. for continuing to show up as a devoted, loving dad and partner to raise this amazing human with. couldn’t have done it without you. #fathersday.”

Gregg joked about their marriage during an interview with Closer in March 2019. “I basically just walk around the house with me holding her on the lift,” the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star said in reference to the iconic scene in Dirty Dancing. “That’s all we do!”

Grey is on board to star and executive produce in the sequel to the 1987 hit film with Jonathan Levine as director.

On a more serious note, Gregg explained that their date nights varied from hitting the town to relaxing at home.

‘When we’re in New York, a date night usually involves theater, sushi and maybe a salsa class if she wins or binge-watching if I win,” he said at the time.