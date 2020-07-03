Calling it quits. Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg have ended their relationship, the pair revealed via Instagram on Friday, July 3.

“After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other,” both Grey, 60, and Gregg, 58, posted on their respective accounts. “We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised.”

The former couple, who married in July 2001, then added, “P.S. Totally crying as we post this.”

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star and the Dancing With the Stars alum share an 18-year-old daughter, Stella.

Gregg opened up about his relationship with the Grey alum in 2019, joking that they recreate her famous final scene from Dirty Dancing at home.

“I basically just walk around the house with me holding her on the lift. That’s all we do,” the Avengers actor told Closer magazine at the time. Joking aside, he added that they do enjoy sharing the dance floor together. “When we’re in New York, a date night usually involves theater, sushi and maybe a salsa class if she wins or binge-watching if I win.”

In 2014, he shared with the Today show that he doesn’t ever do the lift from the 1987 hit film — because he doesn’t compare to her original scene partner. “There’s only one man who can really do that lift and sadly he’s no longer with us — the amazing Patrick [Swayze],” the writer said at the time. “I will never try it. That was one of our wedding vows.”

The actors have appeared on-screen together multiple times. In 2006, they costarred in the Lifetime movie The Road to Christmas and earlier this year, they played a fake married couple on an episode of The Conners.