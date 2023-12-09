The Mad Max universe is expanding with an origin story for Imperator Furiosa.

Fans of the post-apocalyptic action film were introduced to Furiosa, portrayed by Charlize Theron, in the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road. She is a war captain under warlord Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) but ultimately decides to turn against him as she teams up with Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) to bring him down.

Following the commercial and critical success of Fury Road, a prequel story for Furiosa was announced. While many fans wanted Theron to reprise her role, the job ultimately went to Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version of the heroine. The new film is set to take place 15 years before the events of Fury Road.

What Is ‘Furiosa’ About?

According to the film’s official synopsis, a young Furiosa is kidnapped and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. As Furiosa attempts to make it back home to the Green Place of Many Mothers, she will have to survive a battle between Warlord Dementus and his rival Immortan Joe. The film is also expected to explain how Furiosa lost her arm and how she gained her famous prosthetic.

Is Charlize Theron Returning?

Before Taylor-Joy was cast, director George Miller, who has helmed the franchise, wanted to have Theron reprise her role but ultimately decided against it.

“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” Miller said in a May 2020 interview with the New York Times. “Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe.”

Theron, for her part, admitted she was disappointed not to play Furiosa in the prequel.

“It’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her,” she explained to the Hollywood Reporter in July 2020. “She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly,”

Who Is in the ‘Furiosa’ Cast?

In addition to Taylor-Joy, the cast includes Chris Hemsworth as Warlord Dementus, Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, Angus Sampson as the Organic Mechanic and Daniel Webber as War Boy. Tom Burke, Alyla Browne, Quaden Bayles and Lachy Hulme also have undisclosed roles in the film.

Is There a ‘Furiosa’ Trailer?

The official trailer dropped in November 2023 and set the stage for what fans can expect.

“45 years after the collapse, a young Furiosa is taken from her family,” a title sequence reads in the clip. “She will devote the rest of her life to finding her way home. This is her odyssey.”

When Does ‘Furiosa’ Premiere?

Furiosa will hit theaters on May 24, 2024.