Ryan Reynolds didn’t make it to Super Bowl LVIII, but his wife, Blake Lively, sure did.

“Has everyone seen the Deadpool trailer?” Reynolds, 47, captioned an Instagram Story pic on Sunday, February 11. “Also has anyone seen my wife?”

In the photo, Reynolds smiled as the Deadpool 3 trailer debuted during its Super Bowl time slot. While he stayed home for the big game, Lively, 36, joined BFF Taylor Swift to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift, 34, arrived at Sunday’s game with Lively in tow to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. The pals rarely left each other’s side throughout the night, with cameras quickly catching Swift and Lively holding on to each other as Post Malone sang “America the Beautiful” on the field before kickoff.

Swift was spotted interacting with the other people in her suite — including Miles and Keleigh Teller, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey — but she and Lively were always standing next to each other. When the Chiefs ultimately won the Super Bowl in overtime, Lively held Swift’s hand as they jumped up and down. (The Chiefs beat the 49ers with a score of 25-22.)

While Lively attended Sunday’s game without her husband, she and Reynolds were previously by Swift’s side when the Chiefs played the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in October 2023. (Swift attended her first NFL game of the season one month prior, making her romance with Kelce, 34, official.)

Swift and Lively’s friendship dates back to 2015 when the actress publicly revealed that she was a huge fan of the singer. The duo were spotted together for the first time that December.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Friendships With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Spotted: Taylor Swift’s friendships with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds growing stronger by the year. Lively first publicly revealed she is a fan of Swift in September 2015 after Lively was accused of throwing shade at the singer-songwriter. “…Sooo, turns out this WASN’T a video shoot for John Legend‘s cover of Bad Blood,” the actress […]

Two years later, the tradition of Lively and Reynolds’ kids being featured in Swift’s music began with her song “Gorgeous.” The couple’s eldest daughter, James, made her singing debut on the Reputation track in 2017.

“A little intro there, yeah,” Reynolds told Good Morning America in 2018. “That was a voice memo that ended up on a [Taylor Swift] song. It’s pretty amazing. My daughter has a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song.”

James and her sisters Inez and Betty were also a major part of Swift’s 2020 record Folklore. All three monikers appeared in songs on the album, including “Betty” and “August.” (Lively and Reynolds have since welcomed a fourth child, but neither the couple nor Swift have revealed the name just yet.)

Related: Taylor Swift’s Celebrity BFFs Through the Years Taylor Swift is quite popular! Take a look at some of the star's celebrity best friends -- including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Lily Aldridge, and more

The BFFs have consistently shared glimpses of their friendship via social media, with Lively even sharing a sweet shout-out to Swift when attending the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere together in December 2023.

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to Swift and Beyoncé, who both embarked on the biggest tours of their careers last year. “Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing.”