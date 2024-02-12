Blake Lively did not shy away from flaunting her expensive jewelry collection at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The 36-year-old actress attended the Sunday, February 11, game draped in jewelry that totaled a staggering $469,075, all from Tiffany & Co.

Lively adorned her neck with a gold graduated link necklace ($18,500), a diamond pavé necklace ($78,000) and a second graduated link necklace ($62,000).

On her ears, she wore a pair of diamond stud earrings ($1,650), and Elsa Peretti gold snake earrings ($4,000). The snake earrings were perhaps a nod to Taylor Swift’s 2017 album Reputation, the rerecording of which is rumored to be Swift’s next release.

Lively wore the most amount of jewelry on her wrists (a whopping 14 bracelets, to be exact). She matched her gold chain necklaces with a simple link bracelet ($12,500), in addition to one encrusted with diamonds ($26,000).

The actress wore more Elsa Peretti designs on her wrists, including a gold swirl cuff ($12,300), a gold donut bangle ($29,000), a sterling silver donut bangle ($1,825), a simple diamond pavé bangle ($40,000) and a yellow and white gold bangle with half pavé diamonds ($16,000).

Lively also wore a gold square bracelet in 18k gold ($7,800), a T1 Wide Hinged Bangle ($7,500) as well as two diamond encrusted versions (one worth $27,000, the other $39,000).

The list didn’t stop there. Lively also wore two silver bangles — one with half pavé diamonds ($17,000), the other with full pavé diamonds ($42,000).

Finally, Lively wore a knot double row bracelet with white gold and diamonds ($54,000).

Despite the lavishness of Lively’s jewelry collection, she kept her outfit comparatively simple. She was photographed cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs alongside Swift (who is dating tight end Travis Kelce) wearing a simple bright red tracksuit and white cropped tank top. She wore her long blonde hair in dramatic 80s-style curls.