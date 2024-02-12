While watching Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, Taylor Swift and the tight end’s families made time for some quality bonding during the 2024 Super Bowl.

Fans were pleased when the Swift family was spotted in a suite alongside the Kelce family. Before kickoff, Travis’ dad Ed Kelce was pictured speaking to Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift. Meanwhile, once the game started, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and their mom, Donna Kelce, watched while sitting just behind Taylor, 34. The star was seen turning around to talk to her boyfriend’s loved ones throughout the night.

Taylor’s mom, Andrea Swift, eyed the game in the same row as the pop star and her pals, Ice Spice and Blake Lively. Ahead of the game, Taylor was seen embracing Jason, 36, and chatting with his wife, Kylie Kelce, with Scott in fan footage shared via X.

Donna, 71, showed off her support for Travis in a custom Stoney Clover jacket including No. 87 in a heart. Jason donned bright red and yellow overalls with a Chiefs logo over his “Big Yeti” shirt. Kylie, 31, rocked Travis’ “Alright Nah” slogan on a shirt — sticking to her rule of not wearing Chiefs merch as a dedicated Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Celebrity BFFs Through the Years Taylor Swift is quite popular! Take a look at some of the star's celebrity best friends -- including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Lily Aldridge, and more

Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in a black corset top, black jeans with rhinestone-outlined cutouts and boots, throwing a red jacket from WEAR by Erin Andrews over her shoulder. She paired the look with a number 87 necklace in honor of her boyfriend’s jersey number.

Despite being in the middle of her Eras Tour, Taylor made sure to support her boyfriend in Las Vegas. One day before the matchup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pop star was “doing everything in her power to show up tomorrow for the Super Bowl.”

Taylor’s appearance on Sunday marks her 13th NFL game since she and Travis, 34, began dating during summer 2023. She was most recently seen at the AFC Championship last month, when the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens and earned their spot at the Super Bowl.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

The couple was spotted kissing and mouthing “I love you” to each other on the field after the Chiefs won.

“It’s another memory in the journey that we get to cherish,” Travis told reporters earlier this month of his postgame celebration with Taylor. “And I’m fortunate that I got all the support I need off the field. And, you know, it gives me a reason to play that much harder on the field.”