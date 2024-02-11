Travis Kelce’s family, including brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and parents Donna and Ed Kelce, made their way to the 2024 Super Bowl to show their support on Sunday, February 11.

Jason, 36, and Kylie, 31, traveled to Las Vegas alongside Donna, 71, and Ed to watch Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Donna showed off her support for Travis while wearing a custom Stoney Clover jacket that included No. 87 in a heart. Jason was spotted in bright red and yellow overalls with a Chiefs logo over his “Big Yeti” T-shirt. Kylie, a dedicated Eagles fan, stuck to her tradition of not wearing Chiefs merch in favor of The University of Cincinnati sweatshirt —¸Jason and Travis’ alma mater. In another snap, she appeared to rock Travis’ “Alright Nah” slogan on a T-shirt.

Jason Kelce is going with the overalls, while Travis opted for something a bit shinier. pic.twitter.com/KXN6C9Qcfw — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Kylie previously confirmed that her and Jason’s three young daughters weren’t making the trip to Sin City. “I think it’s a little bit controversial, but even during regular season games, I don’t take the girls to every game. They’re still very young,” Kylie explained to People earlier this week. “A stadium with thousands of people can be overwhelming, and there’s three of them. It can get hectic, it’s just a lot.”

One year earlier, Travis and Jason — who has played center for the Philadelphia Eagles since 2011 — went head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs ultimately defeated the Eagles with a final score of 38-35.

While Jason hoped to make it to the Super Bowl again this year, the Eagles were eliminated during the first round of the playoffs in January. Later that month, he made headlines for taking off his shirt and jumping into the crowd at Travis’ game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York.

“This was an opportunity to honestly just go someplace and … go have fun and root on [my] brother,” Jason explained on the siblings’ “New Heights” podcast in January, adding that he was “excited” because he had not watched Travis play in person in “two years.”

Jason was more low-key while attending the AFC Championship Game later that month, though he and Travis shared an emotional moment on the field after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to advance to the Super Bowl.

After the game, Jason detailed the contrast between competing in the Super Bowl — he previously won the title with the Eagles in 2018 — and cheering for his brother.

“I love just being a fan. Being able to root [for] and just watch good football. I can’t wait to watch it,” he told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe earlier this month. “Whenever you’re watching a loved one compete, there’s a very prideful feeling that you have. That’s very different than competing [on] your own.”

Jason noted that the milestone was even more significant at this stage in their careers. “Obviously, my brother and I love each other very much,” he said. “We’re cherishing these moments because we know eventually, they’ll be gone.”

Although speculation has been rampant that Jason could retire this year, he insisted in January that nothing is final yet. “I don’t know what’s going to happen for me,” he told the Philadelphia Inquirer at the time. “I do know I still want to be involved in the organization and still want to be a part of it, regardless of what the decision is.”