Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce’s Super Bowl plans are “still up in the air,” but three of Travis Kelce’s biggest supporters will not be present in person.

“They will be at home,” Kylie, 31, told People in an interview published on Thursday, February 8, referring to her three daughters with Jason, 36. “[They stay home] as long as Dad’s not playing.”

The Philadelphia Eagles center and Kylie, who wed in 2018, share daughters Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 11 months. (Wyatt and Ellie went to the 2023 Super Bowl, watching Jason and the Eagles play Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs, the latter of which won. Kylie was pregnant with Bennett at the time.)

“I think it’s a little bit controversial, but even during regular season games, I don’t take the girls to every game. They’re still very young,” Kylie explained. “A stadium with thousands of people can be overwhelming, and there’s three of them. It can get hectic, it’s just a lot.”

Related: Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Isn’t Your Typical NFL Spouse: What She’s Said Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, is his — and the Philadelphia Eagles’ — No. 1 cheerleader. “I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear ‘Kelce,’ I would not wear another team’s stuff,” Kylie quipped in Jason’s Kelce documentary, which premiered […]

The kids’ proud uncle, Chiefs tight end Travis, will be playing in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. While the NFL championship will be a home game for the Chiefs, it will be played against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“The thought of traveling cross-country with them [while] Jason’s going to be super busy, and putting them in maybe a stressful environment, isn’t ideal,” Kylie told People. “We think they’ll be much, much happier to see Uncle Trav on the TV because it’ll be easier to see him and they can cheer him on that way.”

She continued, “The goal of the day is to just cheer on the Chiefs and make sure that we cheer hard enough that Uncle Trav can feel the energy and he can put that right onto the field.”

Kylie and Jason will be traveling to Sin City sans their daughters for the big game, where they will likely be joined by Jason and Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Donna, 71, said on the Today show on Tuesday, February 6. “I have a feeling I’m in the stands.”

The Kelce family — without Wyatt, Ellie and Bennett — all attended the Chiefs playoff games last month. They sat in a private suite with Taylor Swift, who has been dating Travis since summer 2023.

Related: Travis Kelce Has Some Sweet Moments With His Brother Jason’s Daughters Jason Kelce’s daughters famously didn’t want Travis to win the 2022 Super Bowl, but the girls still love their “Uncle Travy.” Travis Kelce isn’t a father, just yet, but he’s definitely a model uncle to brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce’s three daughters — Wyatt Elizabeth born in October 2019, Elliotte Ray born in […]

It is currently unknown whether Swift, 34, will attend the Super Bowl as she has an Eras Tour concert in Japan the night before. Considering the 17-hour time difference and Swift’s access to a private jet, it is possible that the pop star could make it to Las Vegas before kickoff.

“She’s focused on entertaining the crowd out in — is it Singapore now? No, I think that’s in a few weeks,” Travis said during a Wednesday, February 7, press conference about Swift’s game day plans. “She’s out in Japan, Tokyo maybe. So, she’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything. But the Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it.”