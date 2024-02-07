Donna Kelce will likely be cheering on son Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl from the stands.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Donna, 71, said on the Tuesday, February 7, episode of the Today show. “I have a feeling I’m in the stands.”

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are officially set to face off in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11. Earlier this season, Donna admitted she preferred a suite while watching Travis, 34, and son Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’ll probably be sitting in the suites because it will be cold, but I might sit next to her if she wants me there, so that’s a possibility too,” Donna said on the “Got It From My Momma” podcast in October 2023. “It’s kind of hard because you can’t watch the game when you’re in the stands. I can’t, I don’t know how she’s going to be able to do it because everyone knows her now too, so maybe if we have security at the end of the rows, they’ll leave us alone, but it’s hard to be in the stadium and not have people come up to you.”

Related: What NFL Athletes and Their Families Have Said About Game Day Ticket Prices It’s becoming very pricey to attend an NFL game — even if you are a family member of a player. The prices have continually increased through the years, with an average regular season ticket costing upwards of $375 in 2023. Football’s biggest day of 2024 is no exception, with Super Bowl LVIII being the most […]

She continued: “They’re excited, I understand that but we’re there to watch our boys and [Kylie’s] there to watch her husband.”

While Donna usually opts for a suite, her daughter-in-law, Kylie Kelce, has enjoyed sitting in the stands.

“I think that Kylie’s going to have seats right down where the actual team is,” Donna said at the time. “So, she’ll probably be right behind the team and I would imagine she’ll have some of the other moms with her. I don’t think she’s gonna be bringing the kids, but everybody [who] is rooting for Kansas City will be up in the suites.”

Related: A Complete Guide to Travis and Jason Kelce's Family NFL players Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce made history in 2023 when they became the first brothers to face off against each other at the Super Bowl. When Jason, who is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, cross paths on the football field, […]

Donna noted that Kylie, 31, wasn’t interested in a private box at the stadium, adding, “I don’t blame her [if] she wouldn’t want to be in the suite, I wouldn’t think. She may not want to be there because everybody will be rooting for the Chiefs, so she probably will be down [near the field], like, rooting for the Eagles.”

Kylie made an exception twice last month when she joined Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo and Baltimore. At the Bills game, Kylie and Jason met Swift, 34 for the first time where Jason made an impression on attendees by taking off his shirt and jumping into the stands multiple times.

Which Taylor Swift Rerecord Is Your Favorite?

“I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said on the January 24 episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.”

Related: Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Isn’t Your Typical NFL Spouse: What She’s Said Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, is his — and the Philadelphia Eagles’ — No. 1 cheerleader. “I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear ‘Kelce,’ I would not wear another team’s stuff,” Kylie quipped in Jason’s Kelce documentary, which premiered […]

Kylie later recalled having to step in after Jason got too rowdy.

“The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was like, ‘You know what, go ahead. That’s my husband!’ And then the second and third time he did it, I was like, ‘I’m gonna need you to get back in because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum, you’re making their jobs harder,'” she said on GMA last month. “So at first, I was all for it. And then I had to try and reel him back in.”