Celebrity News

Kylie Kelce Confirms She Won’t Watch Eagles vs. Chiefs Game From Travis Kelce’s Suite

By

All eyes will be on the Kelce family — including Jason Kelce‘s wife, Kylie Kelce — at the highly anticipated rematch of Super Bowl 2023.

Kylie, 31, spoke with a local Kansas City news outlet while coaching a youth field hockey clinic on Sunday, November 19, one day before the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. She confirmed that she won’t be supporting her husband, 36, from brother-in-law Travis Kelce‘s VIP suite on game day.

“I will be in the stands tomorrow. I’m a stands girl,” she explained. “I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium.”

Noting that the spotlight isn’t her “cup of tea,” Kylie added that Travis’ private box gets a little too crowded. “Travis has a lot of people who come to games, appropriately so, everyone loves to support him,” she said. “But it means that it’s a tight squeeze in there.”

The devoted Philly fan quipped, “It’s fun to cheer and not feel like the entire room’s rooting against you.”

Kylie didn’t mention whether her and Jason’s daughters would be attending the big game on Monday, November 20. (The couple, who have been married since 2018, share Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months.)

Kylie Kelce Confirms Where She Will Sit for Eagles Chiefs Game Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Cooper Neill/Getty Images

In February, Kylie cheered for Jason and the Eagles at Super Bowl LVII, but Travis and the Chiefs ultimately walked away with the victory. The brothers have been looking forward to playing against each other again, frequently discussing the “family reunion game” on their “New Heights” podcast.

“I enjoy just being in the NFL with you let alone getting to share the field with you,” Travis told his older brother during the Friday, November 17, episode. “It brings all of our family, all of our friends together to watch one game. Outside of the score at the end, I know all of the family, and I know I definitely have fun throughout every single game that we’ve ever played.”

Kylie Kelce Confirms Where She Will Sit for Eagles Chiefs Game
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

Jason added that he and Travis “genuinely love” when their teams go head-to-head but noted that the attention on their family can be overwhelming. “I feel bad because it gets played into a lot about us and not so much about our teammates who are also playing in the game,” he said.

The Kelces have been thrown further into the spotlight this fall thanks to Travis’ budding romance with Taylor Swift, who was first spotted cheering him on at a Chiefs game in September. She sat beside his mom, Donna Kelce, in the VIP suite and has attended three more games since, but she won’t be in the stadium on Monday due to a rescheduled Eras Tour concert in Brazil.

Weeks before the big game, Donna hinted that fans likely wouldn’t see Kylie in the private box. “She’ll probably be right behind the team and I would imagine she’ll have some of the other moms with her,” Donna said on the “Got It From My Momma” podcast in October, pointing out that the suite will be full of Chiefs fans. “I don’t blame her [if] she wouldn’t want to be in the suite … so she probably will be down [near the field], like, rooting for the Eagles.”

Donna, meanwhile, will be cheering for both teams with her Eagles and Chiefs bangles on. “[I] have two bracelets that were my stepmother’s,” she told Us earlier this month when asked whether she had good luck charms for NFL games. “She really loved those bracelets and I ended up with them, and so I wear them. I’ll wear the KC bracelet when I’m at [Travis’] games and I’ll wear the Philly bracelet when I’m at [Jason’s] games.”

