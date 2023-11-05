Jason Kelce‘s marriage to Kylie Kelce gave Travis Kelce “the best sister a guy could ask for.”

Jason and Kylie tied the knot in 2018 and went on to welcome three daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett. The little ones quickly grew fond of their “Uncle Trav,” who gushed over his “beautiful” nieces during Kylie’s special episode of the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast in September 2023.

“This is a Kylie question, Jason, shut the f–k up,” Travis teased on the episode while asking about the couple’s parenting dynamic.

The trio’s close bond was on full display throughout the podcast, with Kylie frequently making playful jabs at both her husband and brother-in-law. Kylie even joked that Travis — who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs — is an “honorary” member of Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles family.

“Whenever you come to Philly, [people] say, ‘It’s Jason’s brother!'” she told Travis. “They love you here.”

While Kylie tends to stay out of the spotlight, she appeared alongside Jason, Travis and their parents — Ed and Donna — in the 2023 Prime Video documentary Kelce. Fans have also caught glimpses of her interacting with Jason while he records “New Heights” with his brother virtually.

In October 2023, Kylie tossed candy at Jason from off camera after asking for chocolates to give trick-or-treaters at their door. As Travis watched the pair butt heads, he said under his breath, “I love Kylie, man. Best sister any guy could ever ask for.”

Keep scrolling for a glimpse inside Travis and Kylie’s close friendship through the years:

He’ll Never Forget Her Wedding Day

Two months after Kylie and Jason’s wedding, Travis shared photos from the family’s special day. “Throwin’ it back on a Thursday!! Following up a Super Bowl run with a two ring season!! Nicely played Jason… @kykelce I told you this already but you’re the best sister a guy could as[k] for!!” he captioned a June 2018 Instagram slideshow. “I don’t know how but you keep this crazy man in line and you have one of the biggest hearts I know!!”

He added: “Can’t wait for the future memories we’ll all enjoy together, but here’s a few pics from a day I know I’ll remember forever! 4.14.18.”

She Supports the Chiefs — Sometimes

When Travis and his team won the 2020 Super Bowl, Kylie celebrated with a sweet photo of daughter Wyatt sporting an “Uncle Trav” outfit. “Feeling so grateful that we got to watch the insanely talented and hardworking @killatrav and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this past weekend! Wyatt is so proud of her World Champion Uncle!” she gushed via Instagram at the time.

Three years later, Kylie and her daughters cheered for Jason when the Eagles took on the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl, which the Chiefs ultimately won. Months later, Kylie revealed on “New Heights” that her kids recognize when Travis is playing. “They understand that when there’s green jerseys on the field that that’s dad,” she said. “And vice versa, they do understand that when there’s a red jersey on the field, that it’s Uncle Travis’ team.”

He Takes Her Dating Advice

Kylie and Jason reminisced on the beginning of their relationship during her “New Heights” episode in 2023, prompting Travis to joke that he should “get back on” the dating apps. He asked Kylie whether he should use photos of himself with a mustache on his potential profile — and she gave him some tough love.

“This is going to sound a little harsh, but I think you should do the mustache [in your dating app photos] because if they swipe right at your worst then they’ll love you at your best,” she teased. Travis replied, “That doesn’t even hurt my feelings, that’s just smart.” (He’s continued to rock the mustache while dating Taylor Swift.)

She Was a ‘Catching Kelce’ Fan

Travis starred on his own Bachelor-style dating series in 2016 titled Catching Kelce — which was filmed “early on” in Jason’s relationship with Kylie. “I will say sitting in the stands and watching that debacle unfold was funny,” Kylie said on “New Heights” in 2023.

Kylie was referring to the taping of the pilot episode, where 50 women from all 50 states were introduced to Travis. “That was fun, Trav,” she said before Jason mentioned one contestant who was “crying” because it was “so cold” during filming. “Was that not [the girl from] Alaska?” Kylie teased.

Her recollection of the short-lived series prompted Jason to joke, “Ky, you were really into Catching Kelce! You remember what states everybody was from?”

They Aren’t Afraid to Roast Each Other

Kylie remembered her “welcome to the Kelce [family] moment” while chatting with Jason and Travis on “New Heights,” describing the 2016 NFL Pro Bowl in Hawaii. “We were there for Travis and it was the first time where everyone [in the family] was in the same place at the same time,” she recalled, noting that it was also the first time she met Travis.

Travis had his own memories of the “magical” trip, telling listeners that Kylie was “shy” at first — until the group started playing a drinking game. “You were doing the exact same thing Jason was trying to do, which is never really to win the game. It’s really just to trick the f–k out of whoever you’re playing with,” he joked. “And you were doing that with Jason. And I was just like, ‘Oh wow, this is a tag team that is going to threaten America right here.'”

Kylie got in her own playful jab elsewhere in the episode when Travis asked whether he could be trusted with his nieces “unsupervised” for an extended period of time. “But then who’s watching you?” she teased.

He Supports Her Charity Work

The entire Kelce family — including Travis — appeared at the annual Eagles Autism Challenge, which raises money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. Kylie is closely involved with the foundation and was inspired by a childhood neighbor who has autism.

Travis pressed his sister-in-law further about her dedication to the cause during her 2023 “New Heights” appearance. “I just feel passionately that the Eagles Autism Foundation are doing their absolute best to impact the autism community through programs, through research. … Every single dollar donated goes back to the autism community,” Kylie said, as Travis added, “All the events that you guys throw to raise these funds look absolutely like they are just an absolute blast.”