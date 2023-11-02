Kylie Kelce is just like Us with her easygoing outfits while supporting husband Jason Kelce at Philadelphia Eagles football games.

While some NFL wives rock sparkly ensembles and get glammed up for game days, Kylie chooses to show off her laid-back style on the sidelines. From denim shorts and platform converse to Chelsea boots and official Eagles merch, her relaxed fashion sense has Us taking notes.

Kylie and Jason tied the knot in April 2018. They’ve welcomed three daughters together: Wyatt, in October 2019, Elliotte, in March 2021, and Bennett, in February 2023.

In February 2023, she shared an adorable snap of her and one of her daughters walking into the State Farm stadium. For the outing, Kylie played it cool in a black jacket embroidered with the Eagles logo and her last name. She topped the look off with leather Chelsea boots and leggings. Her little one, meanwhile, wore a denim overall dress with Kelce written in green rhinestones on the back from Custom Bling Inc.

Keep scrolling to see all of Kylie’s relaxed game day looks.