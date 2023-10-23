Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce is a Super Bowl champion — but the life he’s built with wife Kylie Kelce is his greatest achievement.

“We’re the most important thing in both of our lives,” Jason said of his wife in his 2023 Prime Video documentary, Kelce. “Everything else takes a back seat.”

Jason and Kylie met via Tinder before making their relationship Instagram official in 2015. “Thank goodness you swiped right,” Kylie wrote via Instagram at the time. The pair tied the knot three years later after Jason’s grand proposal didn’t go quite as planned.

During a September 2023 episode of Jason and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, Kylie recalled Jason awkwardly telling her he had to go inside her parent’s house to “use the bathroom” so he could get her father’s blessing before getting down on one knee.

“Let’s be abundantly clear. When he asked me to marry him, he got back in the truck and said, ‘This isn’t the most romantic way to do this,’” Kylie shared. “I immediately started crying because I knew what was happening only because he referenced being romantic.”

The duo went on to wed in 2018 and welcomed their three daughters Wyatt, Elliott and Bennett in October 2019, March 2021, and February 2023, respectively. Since becoming an NFL wife, Kylie has constantly shown up to support her husband.

In 2023, Jason faced off against Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona. Despite being 38 weeks pregnant with their third child at the time, Kylie made sure she was there to cheer him on in the stands — and even brought her OB-GYN along with her.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Kylie Kelce:

1. Where Is Kylie Kelce From?

Born in 1992, Kylie grew up in Narberth, Pennsylvania — a suburb of Philadelphia — before attending Cabrini University as a communications major. She graduated in 2017, and she and Jason currently reside in Philadelphia with their three daughters: Wyatt, Elliott and Bennett.

2. How Did Kylie Meet Jason Kelce?

The pair met on Tinder. “I’m very in touch with my emotional side and love to cuddle. Not interested in a hookup. Only interested in intimante [sic] conversations and women who want babies,” Jason’s “ironic” dating profile read at the time, according to Kylie.

While nothing in Jason’s Tinder profile mentioned his ties to the Eagles, his true identity was revealed after Kylie did a Google image search online. In Kelce, Kylie recalled her friend telling her to meet up with the athlete, saying, “It’s either gonna be him or it’s gonna be someone pretending to be him. Hilarious either way.”

Jason wasn’t a catfish, but during a September 2023 appearance on his “New Heights” podcast, Kylie revealed their first date at a bar was less than picture-perfect as Jason fell asleep and needed to be taken home by Eagles teammate Beau Allen.

Jason, meanwhile, said Kyle was “the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen” and that it was “love at first sight.”

3. When Did Kylie and Jason Kelce Get Married?

The couple got married in June 2018 at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia Magazine. Per the outlet, about 170 guests attended the nuptials, including Jason and Kylie’s 120-pound Irish wolfhound, Winnie.

4. What Is Kylie Kelce Passionate About?

Kylie is a philanthropist who began volunteering in high school with the Special Olympics of New Jersey. She now hosts an annual event, which she started in 2022, to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. Last year, the effort raised more than $150,000.

Jason, meanwhile, started his own non-profit, (Be)Philly, in October 2022, which focuses on improving the lives of Philadelphia’s youth, particularly students in the Philadelphia Public School system.

“Whether my family, my friends, or my fellow Philadelphians, I have always felt an overwhelming love and support that has helped reach my dreams and potential on and off the field. Now it’s my turn,” Jason writes on the foundation’s website. “Philadelphia is an incredible city, but we know it can be even better. We owe it to ourselves to give the next generation the resources and opportunities they deserve. I firmly believe that every child has the potential to thrive, and the most important thing we can all do is simply to believe in them. But we won’t stop there.”

5. Does Kylie Kelce Also Play Sports?

Kylie was a collegiate-level defensive field hockey player. She was named Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) Rookie of the Year, All-CSAC First Team and started in all 18 games on the Cabrini University team in her freshman year, according to the Cabrini Athletics page.

As a senior, she was named All-CSAS First Team and Easter College Athletic Conference (ECAC) South All-Stars First Team, scoring 15 total points on five goals and five assists.

“One of the best decisions I’ve ever made was to become a part of the Cabrini Field Hockey family,” Kylie wrote via Instagram in 2019. “The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. Happy #D3week! #CSACchamps #worklifebalance.”