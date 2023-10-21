Kylie Kelce gave brother-in-law Travis Kelce a piece of dating advice that may have come in clutch amid his blossoming romance with Taylor Swift.

“This is going to sound a little harsh, but I think you should do the mustache [in your dating app photos] because if they swipe right at your worst then they’ll love you at your best,” Kylie, 31, told Travis, 34, during a September episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

Both Travis and Jason, 35 — who tied the knot with Kylie in 2018 — agreed with the suggestion. “Nice, that’s good thinking,” Travis, who previously named his ‘stache El Travador, replied. “That doesn’t even hurt my feelings, that’s just smart.”

The Kansas City tight end was sporting that same mustache just weeks later when Swift, 33, showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer him on as his team defeated the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs have won every one of their games since — with the pop star in attendance for two out of three of them — and so far, Travis has continued to rock the well-trimmed style.

Travis first debuted a mustache last year. The Super Bowl champion later explained why he sometimes opts for it over a full beard during training camp. “That’s when I don’t have any paid appearances, or I’m not subject to doing anything where I have to team up with a company and look presentable,” he told Jason during a “New Heights” episode in August.

Although he played coy when Jason asked what Swift would say about the mustache — the NFL star revealed his crush on the singer after attending her Eras Tour in July — he did say he believed the response would be positive.

“Yeah, we’re not gonna bring up Taylor Swift in this episode,” he quipped, adding, “But something tells me she’s gonna like it.”

Travis seems to know that the ‘stache has become part of his signature style. When asked during a Friday, October 20, press conference what fans should include if they plan to dress up as him and Swift for Halloween, the facial hair was the first thing he pointed out.

“Man, the mustache is slowly starting to disappear, but I’ll tell you what: that ‘stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit,” he said. “I had [the mustache] when I met Taylor for the first time, so I guess, my ‘stache and … maybe a bracelet or something?”

How Swift really feels about the look remains a mystery — but she’s certainly enjoying getting to know Travis. In addition to showing up to support him at three of his games since September, the pair have been spotted out together on multiple occasions. After celebrating Travis’ win against the Bears with him and his team, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the singer returned to Kansas City earlier this month so the twosome could have a “chill night” together one day after 34th birthday.

Days later, the pair made respective appearances on Saturday Night Live before heading out for a romantic date at Catch Steakhouse in New York City and making an appearance at the SNL after-party. They spent another cozy evening in the Big Apple the following night when they dined at the Waverly Inn.

Swift hasn’t publicly commented on the relationship, but Travis previously said during an October press conference that he has been “on top of the world” since first being linked to the Grammy winner — and is taking the extra attention in stride.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place. It comes with it,” he shared at the time. “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason.. You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I have always been good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused. I will just keep rolling with that.”

According to a second insider, the duo are “really happy” — even if they aren’t ready to admit just how head over heels they actually are.

“They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the source exclusively tells Us, noting that their loved ones see Swift and Travis’ strong connection when they are together. “Friends think they’re in love.”

The couple have even discussed how to make things work when they’re apart, as Swift is gearing up for the international leg of her Eras Tour, which kicks off in November. “He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him,” the insider added. “It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”