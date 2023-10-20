Travis Kelce’s facial hair has had a surprisingly exciting evolution over the years.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is no stranger to experimenting with new looks when it comes to his beard: From mustaches to goatees, he easily rocks every style.

While his go-to look is a trimmed beard, Kelce grew out his facial hair in February 2022. At the time, his mustache was trimmed but he let his beard grow past his chin. He paired the new look with a sleek buzz cut.

In August 2021, he showed off a clean-shaven appearance while playing against the Arizona Cardinals. Although Kelce did sport some stubble on the field, he rarely has a completely smooth face. Shortly after, he let his facial hair grow back out while keeping a tight buzz cut.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to take a look back at how Kelce has styled his facial hair through the years: