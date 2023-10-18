When it comes to choosing what he’s going to wear on game day, Travis Kelce loves to take his time.

“I kind of just [choose an outfit] off of instinct,” Kelce, 34, explained to the Wall Street Journal in a Monday, October 16 interview, adding that he takes “at least three hours” to choose the perfect fit for walking into the Kansas City Chiefs locker room prior to the game. “It really just goes down to the wire. I kind of enjoy the creative process of the panic to just throw something together.”

The Chiefs tight end went on to share that he mainly chooses clothes that “put a smile on somebody’s face.”

“Obviously, not every look is for everybody,” Kelce told the outlet. “I’m not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans. It is what it is, I’m gonna have fun with it.”

Kelce’s style frequently gets noticed ahead of every Kansas City Chiefs game, especially in his designer two-piece ensembles.

“Without a doubt, I think the football world is starting to kind of come around to being that fashion-forward mentality,” Kelce told Complex magazine in September 2021. “And our game days are 16, 17 weeks, now 18 weeks out of the year. So it’s like we get, almost, anticipation for those big-time moments. It’s almost like it’s a red carpet every single week.”

He continued: “I know in Kansas City, we have to be business casual [in] slacks. You can’t go full jeans and a T-shirt on an away game. Like, you have to actually dress business casual. So I think it’s a little bit more of a red carpet on the week-to-week and regular-season games in the NFL. And I don’t know, it’s just been a whole lot of fun kind of being in the mix of all that.”

Kelce and his wardrobe has especially been making headlines throughout the past month amid his new romance with Taylor Swift.

The pair fueled romance rumors after Swift, 33, attended Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game in September. After the game, Kelce and the “Lavender Haze” singer were spotted leaving the locker room together. The football player wore a funky blue and white set featuring an abstract painted design of nude female figures — a bold choice that perfectly reflected the same colors as Swift’s upcoming album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version). The brand — KidSuper Studios — renamed the ensemble from “Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket” to the “1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket.”)

While the couple were spotted together cozying up later that night, they had their first public outing nearly one month later.

On Saturday, October 14, Swift and Kelce were spotted holding hands in New York after their respective cameos on Saturday Night Live. Kelce wore a cream-colored jacket with blue bird imagery on the front with matching brown slacks. Swift, for her part, stunned in a black corset top, black trousers and a plaid coat.