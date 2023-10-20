Travis Kelce knows all too well that his romance with Taylor Swift will inspire a flurry of Halloween costumes, so he’s sharing what fans need to include in their looks.

“Man, the mustache is slowly starting to disappear, but I’ll tell you what: that ‘stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit,” Kelce, 34, quipped during his Friday, October 20, press conference ahead of his Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He added: “I had [the mustache] when I met Taylor for the first time, so I guess, my ‘stache and … maybe a bracelet or something?”

The NFL tight end — whose team plays the Chargers on Sunday, October 22 — first expressed interest in Swift, 33, when he made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it before attending her Eras Tour concert at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium in July. Shortly after he rocked out at her show, he revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he failed to trade bracelets with the pop star.

Swift and Kelce eventually connected, going on two private dates before he invited the Grammy winner to watch him “rock the stage” at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift accepted the invite last month, sitting in Travis’ private box alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, during the Chiefs’ home game against the Chicago Bears.

Swift then made two additional appearances at Chiefs games in October. They were then spotted together on Saturday, October 14, holding hands as they headed to the Saturday Night Live afterparty. (They both made surprise cameos on the season 49 premiere.)

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense of like, I’m a man in the situation. I’m protective,” Travis said of their outing during the Wednesday, October 18, episode of his podcast. “You always have that self-awareness, I guess.”

Travis’ older brother, Jason Kelce, and their “New Heights” employee Brandon then teased Travis over the “weird” way he held Swift’s hands on the date.

“He’s a door opener, he’s a f—king hand-holder. He crushed it,” Brandon gushed while sipping on a beverage out of a cup sold at Swift’s Eras Tour movie screenings. “So much footage breaking down Travis Kelce’s hand-holding.”

Swift has not publicly addressed her burgeoning romance, but a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that “she is falling for him more and more” as they continue getting to know each other.

“[Travis] goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can,” the insider said. “Taylor couldn’t believe the massive bouquet of flowers Travis sent to her just because. He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success.”