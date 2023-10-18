Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams kicked off Halloween early with a costume inspired by Taylor Swift.
Hyland, 32, and Adams, 39, hilariously posed at a Sonic Restaurant wearing “Seemingly Ranch” and “Ketchup” costumes on Monday, October 16. Hyland comically rocked a white wig cut into a bob and bangs with a forest green cap to represent the condiment while Adams rocked a pointed hat in the shape of a ketchup lid.
The duo enjoyed fries, chicken, corndogs and soft drinks while posing in the costumes. They also adorably shared a kiss.
The couple’s costume referenced a meme that was created by a Swiftie account. The fan shared a snap of Swift, 33, supporting Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September. At the time, the singer posed with fans while enjoying chicken nuggets with a side of ketchup and ranchvia X — formerly known as Twitter. “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” the account captioned the photo.
Since, “seemingly ranch” took over the internet with more social media users trolling the phrase.
Hidden Valley Ranch jokingly dropped a new recipe named “Chicken Tender & Seemingly Ranch,” as well as a sweatshirt with the phrase written on the font of it. The back of the hoodie featured an image of a chicken nugget beside ranch and ketchup. Heinz also participated in the fun and created limited edition bottles of Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch. “It’s a new Era for Heinz. Introducing Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch. Limited-edition bottles coming soon,” the company captioned the social media post.
Even the Empire State Building lit up in red and white colors after the meme went viral. “Now I’m hungry,” the building’s X account tweeted.
This isn’t the first pop culture costume that Hyland and Wells have rocked. Last year, the couple looked unrecognizable as Gomez and Morticia from The Addams Family.
For the Halloween costume, Hyland stunned in a black wig down to her hips, a flowy gown and a leather corset over her waist. She paired the look with dramatic makeup including a bright red lip and black eyeliner.
Adams, for his part, parted his brunette locks down the middle and gelled them back, just like how the character wears his. He also rocked a fake mustache, a striped suit and a black bowtie.
“The official Adams Family,” Hyland captioned the photo.
The pair tied the knot in August 2022 after nearly five years of dating. The nuptials took place at a California vineyard and the couple had Hyland’s former Modern Family costar, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, officiate the wedding.