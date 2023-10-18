If Taylor Swift continues to make NFL game appearances, Travis and Jason Kelce are (jokingly) warning her to steer clear of their dad, Ed Kelce.

“If you know Dad like I know Dad,” Travis, 34, began on the Wednesday, October 18, episode of his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast, to which Jason, 35, finished, “He shouldn’t be talking to Taylor Swift.”

Swift, 33, was spotted chatting with Ed at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game — her third NFL outing this season — on October 12. Travis went on to quip that it’s “terrifying” to imagine the conversation between Swift and Ed, adding, “I feel terrible for Taylor.”

Jason, for his part, noted that Swift would be better off continuing to interact with their mother, Donna Kelce. “If you see dad talking to anybody and you can’t hear what’s happening, who knows where that conversation’s going,” Jason said.

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

All jokes aside, Travis praised Ed for being “the best f—king dad in the world,” clarifying, “We’re saying this just because we love to rag on the big guy.” The tight end even noted that his dad has begun “listening to her music a little.”

Jason added that he was happy to see his dad get some media attention after Donna has received lots of love for hanging with Swift at Chiefs games. “He’s probably saying, ‘I’ve taken all your CDs out at the local library and I’ve burned them into my computer because that is legal as a tax-paying citizen,’” the Philadelphia Eagles center joked.

In addition to talking with Ed at Thursday’s game, Swift was also spotted hanging out with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Donna, who sported Eras Tour-inspired friendship bracelets.

Related: Which Celebs Ship Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — And Which Stars Don't? Hollywood and the entire NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had “to save […]

Days later, Swift and Travis went public with their romance by enjoying a New York City date night after making cameos on the Saturday, October 14, episode of Saturday Night Live. They were photographed the following night holding hands during another cozy outing in Greenwich Village.

On Wednesday, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift is “falling for [Travis] more and more as the days go by” as he is “different from anybody Taylor has dated before.” The insider added that the athlete “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can.”

Swift feels “safe and protected” by Travis, the source noted, “and at the same time, he supports her independence and success.”