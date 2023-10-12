Taylor Swift is back in the stands for Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos after missing his previous match-up.

The pop star, 33, attended her third Chiefs game of the season on Thursday, October 12, as she was spotted arriving at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri ahead of kickoff.

Swift — who rocked a Reputation-inspired black ensemble with matching boots — showed her support for the 34-year-old tight end by donning a Chief’s bomber jacket and her signature red lipstick. She wore her hair pulled back in a casual ponytail. She was later spotted in the athlete’s private box alongside his mom, Donna Kelce.

Earlier this week, Swift skipped Kelce’s away game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 8. Although his team won 27-20, Kelce sustained an ankle injury when he slipped on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium during the second quarter. He returned later in the game and scored a touchdown, but his ailment made his status questionable for the Broncos match-up, despite the fact that he continued to practice in the days leading up to it.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave an update on Kelce prior to the game. “He’s got quite a little bit of treatment on it and he’s feeling better, which is good,” he said during a Tuesday, October 10, press conference. “I’m just going to see, see how he moves around, see how he feels. He’s always been honest with me on things like that, and just see how he does.”

While Kelce has been recovering from his injury, Swift has been busy preparing for the release of her Eras Tour concert film. She attended the movie’s premiere on Wednesday, October 11, shutting down The Grove in Los Angeles to meet fans and watch the flick with them in theaters. She also announced via Instagram that she would be “opening up early access showings” on Thursday due to “unprecedented demand.”

Despite Swift and Kelce’s packed schedules, they have found time to meet up regularly. She caused a frenzy when she attended his home game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, and she showed her support for him again one week later when his team took on the New York Jets in New Jersey, bringing along her A-list friends — including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner — to root for Kelce from a private suite.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Swift then flew to Kansas City on Friday, October 6, “to see Travis,” one day after he celebrated his birthday. The same day as Swift’s visit, Kelce gushed to reporters that he felt “even more on top of the world” now than he did when he won the Super Bowl in February.

Indeed, a source told Us earlier this month that Kelce is “completely smitten” with Swift, while a second insider shared that the pair “talk every day” as their relationship develops. “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” the second source said. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”