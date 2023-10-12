Donna Kelce Arrives in Kansas City to Cheer on Son Travis Kelce

Donna Kelce has arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, to cheer on son Travis Kelce as he and the Chiefs prepare to face off against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 12.

“Made it to Kansas City!!!” Donna, 71, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 11, alongside a snap of a fire pit and a sunset.

Donna — who is also mom to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — has recently been thrust into the spotlight as dating speculation continues to swirl about Travis, 34, and Taylor Swift.

Earlier this month, Donna and Swift, 33, were photographed hugging while watching the Chiefs play against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two women previously sat together in an Arrowhead Stadium box while watching the Chiefs’ home game against the Chicago Bears on September 24.

While the world can’t get enough of Swift and Travis, Donna has remained tight-lipped about the duo’s relationship.

“I honestly can’t tell you,” she said during a Friday, October 6, appearance on Today when asked whether the pair are romantically involved. “It’s just too new.”

Donna continued: “It’s his personal life. I’ll talk about my life when my kids were little and I was with them. But they’re men now, and they’ve got their own lives, and there just isn’t a man around that is going to talk to their mom about their personal life. It’s just not going to happen.”

Donna also noted that she doesn’t mind all the attention she’s been getting recently.

“It’s really awesome. You know, it’s really morphed into something I could have never, ever expected,” she said. “It’s just one of those things where obviously everyone saw me — I was in the boxes with [Taylor] — and it’s just … another thing that’s amped up my life.”

The saga of Swift and Travis began when the athlete tried shooting his shot at one of her Eras Tour performances.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told brother Jason, 35, during a July episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “So, I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”

Two months later, Swift made up for the missed connection by showing up at the aforementioned Bears game. While Swift has yet to publicly address the romance rumors, Travis has continued to speak highly of the pop star amid the increased publicity.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason,” he said during a press conference in Kansas City on October 6.

As for Swift’s feelings about the NFL star, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the “Anti-Hero” singer has “high hopes” for their future.

“Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” the insider explained. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”

An additional source added that the feelings are mutual. “Travis is completely smitten,” the insider shared.

The buzz surrounding Travis and Swift’s relationship is a stark contrast to the singer’s under the radar romance with Joe Alwyn, from whom she split in April after six years of dating.